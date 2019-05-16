Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold Testing, iPhone XIR color variants leaked & more (video)

Apple iPhone XR battery case hits all-time low, MacBook Pro $520 off, and Anker’s AirPower alternative is $50

Deals. The Certified Refurbished version of the 15″ MacBook Pro is currently $520 off only for today on Amazon’s Woot. The different configurations are available.

DJI announces the ruggedized Osmo Action camera

DJI just announced the Osmo Action which is the company’s first action camera. It costs $349 and is meant to compete with the GoPro Hero 7 Black. It is a 12MP camera capable of 4K at 60 fps or 240 fps at 1080. It is also 11m waterproof and 1.5m shockproof.

Sony Xperia 2 leak suggests smaller device coming in September

The Sony Xperia 1 isn’t even available to the market yet but now we have renders of the Sony Xperia 2. It features a smaller 6.1in display with a smaller chassis as well. Every rumor hints to the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Here Are the Green and Lavender Colors Rumored for 2019’s iPhone XR

We have new renders of what the colors of the 2019 iPhone XR would be. We have the same white, red, yellow and black colors. It looks like Apple could drop the blue and the orange and introduce a Lavender color and our personal favorite ‘Gamora Green’.

Story of the day:

These are the improvements Samsung has made to the Galaxy Fold

According to a report, Samsung is already testing the Galaxy Fold as they have to give a release date this month. Some of the improvements include them moving the protective film to the body of the phone so people won’t see it and try to peel it. They are also reducing the gap in the hinge to prevent foreign substances like dust in it, they are adding more warnings for things like the protective film in the packaging.

