Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold is Ready… Sort Of? (video)
Best Buy July 4th sale now live: Save on MacBooks, iPads, Chromebooks, TVs, more
Deals. BestBuy has just kicked off their 4th of July sale that ends Saturday. They have Apple’s 12″ Macbook for $449 off, $250 off the latest iPad Pros, they also have deals on HP laptops, the PlayStation Classic and more.
Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are currently experiencing an outage
In case you didn’t notice, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are all having problems by the time this video was recorded. The main places where it seems to be affecting is the US, Europe and some parts of South America. Instagram claimed they were working on a solution.
Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch iPhone With Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor in China
According to a new report, Apple may be looking to bring back Touch ID for the Asian market. The sensors for Face ID make the phone more expensive, they would replace it with a fingerprint under the display to cut back the price and gain back sales. Rumors of the 2020 iPhones bringing acoustics for Touch ID on all of the display have also emerged in the past which means Touch ID might be coming back for good.
Senior U.S. official: Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted
Huawei is still waiting for a nod to continue buying US products which include Android. According to Reuters, John Sonderman, the Deputy Director of the Office of Export Enforcement just said that Huawei are still in the Entity list and should be treated as Blacklisted. This is the only actual response we have from an official after Trump’s initial statement.
Tim Cook Fires Back at Jony Ive Report, Claims New Apple Products Will “Blow You Away”
The WSJ put out a report that claimed that Jony Ive left Apple because Tim Cook shows little interest in product development and is only focusing on profit. The report says that Ive was fed up with a board of directors that wasn’t interested in Apple’s core philosophies and only in profit, unlike Steve Jobs which was a co-author of many patents and had a close relationship with Ive and the design team. Cook wrote an email to NBC news when he saw the report claiming none of it is close to the truth and that upcoming Apple products will blow our minds.
Story of the day:
Here’s how Samsung apparently fixed the Galaxy Fold
Bloomberg just reported that Samsung has already finished redesigning the Galaxy Fold. They stretched the protective film to wrap around the whole display so it is impossible to peel off by hand. They also redesigned the hinge, it is now flushed to the display which helps stretch the film when you unfold the device. The redesign is complete, but they are now in the final stages of producing the commercial version of this. Major components are ready to be shipped, but we may see it until the holidays.
