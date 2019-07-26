Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold is FINALLY READY!? (video)

Best Buy Black Friday in July: $250 off iPad Pro, $600 off MacBook Pro, more

Deals.

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is now available, you need to be a Best Buy member but you can sign in for free. Some of our favorite deals include:

Up to $250 off different iPad Pro models with the 64GB 11in starting at $650 shipped.

$50 off the Apple Watch Series 4.

MacBook Pro prices are also down with the 13in 256SSD going for $1499 and the spec’d out variant down $600 from its original price tag.

GoPro’s, Phillips Hue, Games and more also have discounts.

Leak claims new phone from Vivo will have ‘over 100%’ screen-to-body ratio

We have new leaks of a Vivo NEX 3 from Ice Universe. What makes this phone interesting is that it may have a 100% screen to body ratio. The screen is curved at almost 90° and it has no notch or punch hole, the forehead and chin would be non-existent as well. Ice claims it is very symmetrical and perfect.

Huawei Nova 5i Pro, aka Mate 30 Lite official renders leak

We have new official press renders of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro aka the Huawei Mate 30 Lite that is rumored to launch tomorrow in China. It will feature a 6.26in display, 32MP punch hole selfie camera, a squared quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP, an 8MP sensor and 2 2MP sensors. Up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage with a 4,000 mAh battery.

‘LoveFrom Jony’ trademark filed as Ive exits Apple to launch independent design firm

Jony Ive just filed the trademark from LoveFrom Jony which will be part of his new firm as Mark Newson is also part of it. The filing is from July 18, we don’t know what Jony’s focus at LoveFrom will be but it will be in the range of cars, kitchen appliances, drones, phones and more. He also said he’ll be very involved with Apple for many, many years to come.

Galaxy Note10+ 5G comes to Verizon first, pre-orders get a free Note10 Evan Blass just leaked the official promo of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G that will apparently start as a Verizon exclusive. Apparently if you pre-order the device you would be getting a standard Galaxy Note 10 for free, which is understandable if the price does start at the rumored $1500. We also get a very official render from this image which confirms all of the previous design rumors.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Fold Ready for Launch starting from September

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally ready, and is looking at a September launch. The design changes include:

○ Extending the protective film from beyond the bezel so it is flushed and looks like a part of the display, and so it isn’t removed as easily.

○ Additional reinforcements to protect the device from external particles.

○ New caps to protect the top and bottom of the hinge, additional metal layers to reinforce protection to the display and the distance between the hinge and the display has also been reduced.

Samsung has been perfecting the UI as well.

