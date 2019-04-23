Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, iPhone XI design confirmed? (video)

5G HTC phone, possibly the U13, gets Bluetooth certified

Back in January Evan Blass tweeted about a 5G HTC phone and its model number. Now, we got a Bluetooth certifications for those of you wondering what the company is up to. The model number is the same as the one Evan Blass tweeted, it may be the U13 and it would come in the second half of the year.

Lenovo Z6 Pro leaked promo video shows quad-camera setup, notch

We have a new teaser of the Lenovo Z6 Pro and its hyper video. This time we see 4 cameras at the back and only one in the notch at the front. It would bring a 48MP main sensor (processing would get it to 100MP images and hyper video we suppose), Snapdragon 855, 4,000mAh battery and 5G support.

Triple-selfie-camera LG phone patented by the company

We have a new patent from LG of a phone with a total of 6 cameras. At the back we have three and it pretty much looks like the V50 ThinQ, but it also brings three selfie cameras at the front. We don’t know how they would work if they ever plan to actually make this phone.

Case molds confirm iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max rumors

We have some case molds for the iPhone XI and XI Max that pretty much confirm the design we’ve been seeing in renders. It looks like the triple cameras will come to these two devices with the stove hump and then the 11R will move to dual cameras.

Story of the day:

Samsung postpones Galaxy Fold launch event in China (Update)

Samsung just postponed the launch event of the Galaxy Fold in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Spain. They were all scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. They are delaying it to review the screen problems US reviewers reported. It will be delayed for about a month, including in the US.

