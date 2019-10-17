Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Changes GOOD and BAD?! (video)

Google Pixel 4/XL is BOGO FREE at Verizon, plus additional $200 gift card

Deals. Verizon currently has the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL on a BOGO Free deal with no trade in required. You’ll get the phones and pay $33 a month for 24 months. If you port over a number to Verizon, they’ll give you a $200 with the promo code in the link in the description.

Moto G8 phones leak with Snapdragon 655 and triple rear cameras

We have some renders and leaked specs of what to expect from the Moto G8. It will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 665, a 6.3in display, a 4000mAh battery and a headphone jack. The cameras would include a 48MP main sensor, their 12MP ultra wide ‘action cam’ sensor and a 5MP depth sensor and laser autofocus.

Next Galaxy S flagship could have even smaller bezels

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ reportedly just went through HTML5 test and it looks like it will have even slimmer bezels. It is not guaranteed to be the S11+ but the model number suggests it, it will have a 20:9 aspect ratio compared to the current 19:9. This doesn’t mean that the phone will be tall and slim like the Xperia 1, it just means the bezels might shrink a little more.

Even more Galaxy S10 Lite details leak ahead of the phone’s announcement

We have some more details of what to expect for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Sam Mobile claims it will launch in three color variants, white, black and blue. The report reassures that Samsung is working on the phone, but we are not sure if it will ever launch, we’ll keep you updated.

Brief Huawei Mate X unboxing suggests nearing launch Earlier this week, we saw some rumors that the Huawei Mate X had started mass production. Now, we see a full unboxing video on YouTube which adds to the possible October launch date. We see it in a large box and it comes with a very slick sleeve to carry it around. If it is still consider as the original, even with all the changes, it might launch with Google support.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Fold 2 codenamed ‘Bloom’, Android 10 and some colors confirmed

Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold could switch from polymide to ultra-thin flexible glass

According to a Korean report, the Galaxy Fold 2 is codenamed ‘Bloom’, this was confirmed by Sam Mobile and they claim the software development has started based on Android 10. The report also claims that they might move on to an 8in display which means it will be less likely to be a clamshell but allow for a larger display on the outside. Another report claims that they might move from polymide to Ultra-Thin-Flexible Glass to remove the crease, but sadly this wouldn’t solve the screen vulnerability issue.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow