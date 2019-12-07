Last chance to get your new Apple MacBook with Amazon Cyber Week deals

Deals. Apple is still offering deals on Amazon for the current MacBook Air. It is currently $200 off leaving it at $900. They are also discounting the brand new 16in MacBook Pro. You can get the 512GB \, i7 variant for $150 off and the 1TB model is $215 off. Smart speakers are also on discount with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot available for $25 shipped, and they are also bundling Echo Dots with smart plugs and Phillips Hue Bulbs for very cheap.

Buy MacBook Air

Buy MacBook Pro

Buy Echo Philips

Buy Echo TP Link

Snapdragon 7c and 8c enable cheaper ARM laptops

Last day of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit and let’s recap everything that we saw. Lots of updates to where we are in 5G, and lots of platforms that support it, starting with the new Snapdragon XR2 5G platform which we should expect to reach headsets soon. The Always Connected PC got two new chips, the 8c for the mainstream, the 7c for the entry level, and the 8CX will continue to power the premium tier. We also got to see the new Snapdragon 765 and 765 G chips, which will bring 5G to a broader market on an integrated solution. And then finally the new Snapdragon 865, which Qualcomm dubs the beast, and we’re gonna have to agree with. The capabilities are just crazy. It seems 2020 is gonna be a very powerful and connected year.

Here’s why new iPhones collect location data even if you disable Location Services

Earlier this week, a security researcher found that the new iPhones accessed user location data even if you toggled it off. Apple responded to him and said that the iPhone was working as designed, so he came to the conclusion that certain system services check for your location regardless if it has been disabled for apps or not and it is accurate. Apple put out a statement explaining that the new UI ultra wideband chip uses your location to determine if you are not in restricted areas for international regulations. Apple says that the location checks are done on device data and no information is being sent to Apple servers, they also plan to provide a dedicated toggle in the future, to disallow this tracking.

Bloomberg: Samsung preparing the biggest camera overhaul for the Galaxy S11

According to a new Bloomberg report, their sources confirm that the Galaxy S11 will bring that 108MP camera sensor we saw in Xiaomi devices. This sensor will obviously enable the 8K video capabilities we talked about yesterday as well as 5x optical zoom. Now, a new tweet from Ice Universe says that the Galaxy S11+ will bring a 5000 mAh battery so that you can use that 120Hz display safely. Other reports hint that all variants will bring 5G so that may be another reason for the huge battery.

The upcoming iPhone SE 2 could be the iPhone 9 we didn’t get

We know a lot of people were confused when Apple skipped the number 9 and went straight for the iPhone X. A new report from Macotakara cites a source that claims that the iPhone SE 2 will actually be named the iPhone 9 since it will adopt the design of the iPhone 8 but bring better internals. Just as a reminder, we’re expecting a 4.7in LCD, an A13 Bionic chip for $399.

Story of the day:

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could have the same camera as the Galaxy S11

According to Bloomberg, the new Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone will be a camera beast. The report says that the new foldable will be launched around the same time as the Galaxy S11, but it is unclear if it will be called Galaxy Fold 2 or adopt the a different name. This clamshell is also expected to bring a 108MP camera sensor along with 5x optical zoom. Remember the rumored price tag is around $850.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow





