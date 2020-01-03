Amazon’s Apple discounts continue in 2020

Deals. Amazon is keeping up their Apple Deals streak through the new year. For starters, the iPad Mini 5 is $40 off for the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant leaving it at $639 shipped. The AirPods Pro have a small $14 discount which leaves them at $235, the regular AirPods are also $30 off which means that if you want the wireless charging case they’re at $169 and $139 without. Finally, the new MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD is $249 off which leaves it at $749 shipped.

Xiaomi has delayed the launch of the new Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Do you remember the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha? You know, the phone with the 180% screen to body ratio. The phone never got a release date but many reports claimed that it could launch on January 2020. A new report from Abacus notes that the phone is being delayed until further notice but that the company wants to release some information about it as soon as possible which doesn’t really tell us anything. Just as a reminder the phone has a 108MP camera and a $2800 price tag as well as that crazy display

New leaks of a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite powered on

We have some images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite booting up. The phone actually has a stove at the back that resembles the one on the Google Pixel 4, it has a centered punch hole and we can also see the S Pen in these pictures. Specs included 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an Exynos 9810 processor, and an on-display fingerprint scanner as well as a headphone jack. The price is supposed to range from the $700-$840 mark, no word on the launch date just yet.

We could expect a new notchless iPhone in 2020 with in-display Touch ID

First we had a report from Ming Chi Kuo that we could see a notch-less iPhone with Touch ID and Face ID until 2021. Then we got a Bloomberg report that said we could get an iPhone with Touch ID but retain the notch for Face ID. Now, a new report from LetsGoDigital shows three patents for a notch-less iPhone with no Face ID and Touch ID which seems a bit unlikely, along with the fact that we may even get this phone in 2020.

Not one, but two iPhone 9 models could arrive this year

According to a DigiTimes report, Apple will launch two new iPhones to replace the original iPhone SE instead of one and both will be dubbed the iPhone 9. The source is from two new LCD display orders that Apple made recently, this doesn’t mean that both of them will necessarily be the iPhone 9 but Ming Chi Kuo did say they will come out with a Plus variant for 2021. We’ll see how the rumors evolve this year.

Story of the day:

We may get the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 before the Galaxy S11

A new report claims that Samsung could take advantage of the Moto RAZR’s delay and launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 along with the Galaxy S11 and go on sale the same day. They want to take the opportunity to have the first foldable clamshell on the market. The report mentions that it won’t be as powerful as other flagships, pretty much like the RAZR but the price tag will be under the $1000 mark. Some other leaks include the 108MP camera and 5x optical zoom which will also be on the Galaxy S11.







