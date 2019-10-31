Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Teaser is HOT!! (video)

Get a new iPhone XS 64GB on pre-paid service for just $766.50 right now

Deals. If you’re looking for an iPhone XS. Amazon currently has it for $775.50 shipped, with a catch. The phone is locked to Mint Mobile for a year, the regular price for this phone is $900 everywhere else so it still is a decent discount if you don’t mind the contract.

LG G8X ThinQ and its three displays launch on Sprint on November 8

For those of you who are interested in the LG G8X ThinQ with its dual display, it will be available for preorders on Sprint on November 1st and shipping on November 8th. If you’re switching carriers you can actually get it for $15 a month with Sprint’s flex lease. Also remember, the dual display should be free and the retail price is $699.

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro European launch hinted for mid-November

Huawei announced the Mate 30 Series for China back on their September Event. According to a new report, the Mate 30 should be making its Europe launch mid-November, it cites November 15. The Mate 30 Pro will still be €1,099 and available in different countries you can check in the link in the description.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 may copy a key iPhone feature

We reported on Monday that Samsung might put two ToF sensors on the Galaxy S11, one of them for Facial Recognition. A new leak today in the UX_Picasso coding shows that Samsung is actively working on facial recognition. We don’t think they will remove the fingerprint scanner but they do seem like they want to take it more seriously, especially now that 3D recognition is built right into Android.

5G iPhone trio on track, as Apple reportedly urges its suppliers We keep on getting a lot of rumors for next year’s iPhones. Nikkei Asian’s sources tell him that all three 2020 iPhones will bring 5G capabilities through Qualcomm’s X55 modems. The report also hints to Apple introducing their 5nm A14 Bionic as well which we heard of last week. Apple knows they’re lagging behind and want to catch up introducing 5G.

Story of the day:

Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone confirmed by official teaser

Samsung just gave out a teaser of a new foldable form factor they’ve been working on at SDC 2019. The teaser starts out with the current Galaxy Fold outer display which grows and then folds in half like a clamshell. We’ve seen a poster and some rumors that it may also launch as the Galaxy W20 5G which is hinted to arrive soon so Samsung is serious about this clamshell device.

