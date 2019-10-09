Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could be the new Galaxy Note?!(video)

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on sale

Deals. We have no other deals so yeah, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still $300 off for those of you who want a good camera. That means the regular 3 starts at $499 and the 3 XL starts at $599. They also have bundles on the Home Hub, Chromecasts and more.

Unannounced Apple Watch Sleep app referenced by the Alarms app

We have a new screenshot of an Apple Watch Series 5 that references the Sleep App they teased at their event but is nowhere to be found. The screenshot is from the alarms app but it says ‘Setup your bedtime and wake up in the Sleep app’. According to recent reports we might see it until late 2020 with the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Releases macOS Catalina With Find My, Screen Time, and No More iTunes

macOS Catalina is finally available to the public. The update brings some major changes like getting rid of the iTunes app for the bundle of Apple Music, Podcasts and the other apps. Other features like the Side Car iPad feature, Apple Arcade, new interfaces and more are here as well.

OnePlus teases McLaren announcement on October 10

OnePlus just posted a teaser on their Twitter that tells us that we should expect their new Collab with McLaren on October 10th. The teaser only shows McLaren cars and no sneak peek of the phone but we expect it to be the OnePlus 7T Pro which is the only one rumored to come to the US.

Samsung Galaxy S11 will likely feature a periscope zoom camera A new report from Korea says that MechaTech Systems will soon start supplying Samsung with test sockets for the new Galaxy’s folded camera. Folded camera basically means a periscope camera like the one on the P30 Pro. There is no way to tell if this is completely legit but previous rumors said that the Galaxy S11 will bring a 5x Zoom camera.

Story of the day:

Here’s Samsung’s next big idea: A foldable Galaxy Note with S-Pen support

We have a new patent from Samsung that shows two things. Number 1 is that the company is already working on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the second thing is that it looks like it will bring an S Pen. Now, this patent isn’t made to show foldability but to show the S Pen’s input mechanism. This could also mean that the Fold 2 might be a clamshell with the Note’s design or something similar to hold the S Pen.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow