https://youtu.be/9qRq6bWWE0UPanasonic is famous for their Toughbook line and we have seen them launch tablets every now and then but it’s been a while since we’ve had a chance to play with one. The company just announced their new Toughbook A3 which brings a 10.1in display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 along with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of expandable eMMC storage. When it comes to durability, this thing is MIL-STD-810 certified as well as IP65 dust and water resistance. Panasonic is actually throwing a 3-year limited warranty, parts and label if you purchase this product. It also brings a new Productivity+ feature for mobile device development, deployment and sustainment for customers. It lets you rewrite apps, configure device settings and more for Android devices. Our own Joshua Vergara already has a unit for review, so stay tuned for that.
