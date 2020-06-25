Samsung Galaxy Fold review
The Google Pixelbook Go, LG’s G7 Fit and more devices are on sale today

Deals. Let’s start today off with the Google Pixelbook Go which is $150 off at Best Buy, this means you can get the 13.3in, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD variant for $1249. However, Amazon gives you an extra $5 off for that same variant so, we’ll have both links in the description. If you’re looking for a mid-ranger the LG G7 Fit is also $270 off at B&H, making it available for $149 shipped. Finally, the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Stainless Steel is $62 off, leaving it at $233 on Amazon. We have more deals on Razer keyboards and more.
Panasonic announces productivity+, a suite of Android support solutions and TOUGHBOOK A3 tablet

Panasonic is famous for their Toughbook line and we have seen them launch tablets every now and then but it’s been a while since we’ve had a chance to play with one. The company just announced their new Toughbook A3 which brings a 10.1in display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 along with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of expandable eMMC storage. When it comes to durability, this thing is MIL-STD-810 certified as well as IP65 dust and water resistance. Panasonic is actually throwing a 3-year limited warranty, parts and label if you purchase this product. It also brings a new Productivity+ feature for mobile device development, deployment and sustainment for customers. It lets you rewrite apps, configure device settings and more for Android devices. Our own Joshua Vergara already has a unit for review, so stay tuned for that.

Motorola schedules an event for July 7. Is the Edge Lite finally coming?

Motorola has been pretty busy lately, releasing their new Edge family, the new Moto G lineup and even the Moto Fusion+ and it looks like they want to keep that streak rolling. The company just sent out some press invitations for an event happening on July 7. The teaser doesn’t give out any hints but, we do think this will be the Moto Edge Lite which got certified last week, revealing all of the specs. It’s supposedly going to bring a 6.7in LCD display at 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765 SoC, a 4800mAh battery and four cameras at the back. We’ll keep you posted once the event happens.

OnePlus Nord may be the official name of the OnePlus Z

OnePlus is straight poking at us right now after all the speculation we’ve had on their new products’ name. So much so that they created a new Instagram account with the user “OnePlusLiteZThing” to post teasers on their new phone. On a now deleted post the company showed two cards, one that says “Here’s to the first 100” with another paragraph that we can’t read and behind it, the other card says the word NORD in all caps. The other posts have several teasers, like even one with what we think is an RGB code for a light tint of blue which is the color variant we’ve always seen in the renders. We’ll keep you posted once more rumors start popping up. Think about it, what if NORD eventually becomes a sub-brand just like Huawei did with Honor? Maybe that’s what they mean by new beginnings.

iPhone 12 could arrive with a new 20W power adapter in the box

iPhones haven’t had the fastest chargers… ever. Well, it looks like they’re ready to keep catching up. A tipster on Twitter just posted some new pictures saying that the iPhone 12 line up will bring a 20W charger. He even shared a picture of the actual charger with the 20W label and now, that charger just got certified in a Norwegian database. The certification was issued on February 28 for a 20W USB-C power adapter. We hope this means that the 20W adapter will go to the Pro models and that Apple will leave the 18W adapter for the non-Pro models but, you never know with Apple. We’re just hoping we never have to see the 5W adapter again.

Story of the day:

This might be our first glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and it looks weird

We have some new renders for the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 from Ice Universe and, they look kinda weird. We have two pictures, one showing off the phone and the other one with some basic schematics. Clearly the company is doing its best to fit a larger display on the outer screen as we can see the hurdles in fitting cameras and other hardware. For example, the selfie camera on the main display is on the center of the right side of the phone. It obviously can't be in the middle because of the crease, and it seems it won't be on the right as was on the previous fold because of the larger camera module being hinted. So yes, symmetry might not be the folds strong hold, but then again, there are so many usage scenarios for this phone that making it thin and usable is the challenge. He didn't exactly show the outside but on another picture it does show us the schematics showing the camera hump that looks pretty much like the one on the S20+ and the outer display which is significantly larger and, this one does have the punch hole in the middle.
