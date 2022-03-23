Pocketnow Daily: Samsung FIXING Apple's Face ID, Nothing Phone(1) Details & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Motorola and their latest flagship. Yes, I know the company unveiled the Moto Edge Plus a few weeks ago, but we had no word on availability. Starting with the specs, this phone brings a 6.7-inch P OLED Display running at 144Hz. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12 Gigs of RAM and half a terabyte of non-expandable storage. It brings a 60MP selfie shooter, and then when you turn it around you get a triple array that consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra wide and a 2MP depth sensor. There's seriously no need for a full camera ring for something that isn't. Anyways, it brings a 4800 mAh battery, dual stereo speakers, 5G and more. Motorola just made it available in carriers and retailers, with the price starting at 1000 bucks… Yeah, I know... However, if you get it with a carrier it currently has a 100 dollar discount for a limited time… Yeah, I know. Anyways, my unit is in, make sure to check out our hands-on on our Instagram and let us know what other content would you like to see from it.

Sticking to official news let's move on to Nothing as the company just had their "Truth" Event where Carl Pei confirmed that the company's plans are NOT to be an audio company. The Ear (1) were just step one as they prepared for the bigger fish, which is a new and open ecosystem, which at the same time includes the launch of their own Android-powered smartphone which is coming this summer. It'll be called the phone (1) and it would be powered by Nothing OS, which is of course a skin on top of Android. We actually got to see some screenshots of what it will look like and honestly, I like it. It looks very clean and Nothing claims that it's designed to deliver a "fast, smooth and personal experience" which is something Carl Pei definitely knows how to deliver on. Nothing also confirmed that it would be powered by a Snapdragon processor and they will release an early preview of their OS via their launcher in April on select smartphone models. We have no words on the design just yet but it is tipped to borrow some elements from the Ear (1)s, probably a transparent back and we hope we can also expect some seamless connectivity features with the Ear (1)s... Again he mentioned that a non-walled garden approach to an ecosystem is really what they're after, and also expressed his admiration for how Apple products just work with each other, so that is to be expected.

Let's move on to leaks for the rest of the show, starting with Wear OS 3. Yes, right now the only way to experience it is pretty much through Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4, though sort of as it is customized for Sammy. That said last year we got some screenshots on how the settings app would look on the Google approach. Now, we have a new set of screenshots from 9to5Google showing off different parts of the UI. From these new screenshots we can see the music player which looks similar to the current one, the way the Google Assistant is gonna look which is kind of getting a revamp. The step counter is definitely taking some cues from Fitbit down to the teal accents. We also get the new Google Pay screen, which look the same, and the reminder alerts as well as the Google Messages app. The report also adds that since these screenshots are fairly recent, this should give us an idea of how Wear OS 3 would look like on the Pixel Watch.. You know, considering these screenshots are from Stock Wear OS. Speaking of that Watch, we're expecting to see it at Google IO unless it gets delayed again but yeah, it seems this is what we're getting.

And finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Samsung and Apple. And no this isn’t anything sales related, and actually not even competition related. We've known both companies have collaborated for years even when they're direct competitors, and it seems a new category is coming soon. The new frontier now seems to be that they're working on getting rid of the notch... Sort of. Obviously with all the technology Apple baked into Face ID it's not that simple. The catch is to go from the notch to a huge punch hole, and it seems they might be moving past that faster than we thought. We have a new report from The Elec, claiming that Samsung Display is developing the next-gen Display technology that will finally enable Apple to add Face ID under the display for the next generation of Pro iPhones. Now, to be clear, it mentions that the iPhone 15 will be notch-less, but it will still have a punch hole for the camera while the rest of the Face ID system will be sitting behind the display. How much is Samsung involved in the current rumors of a pill alternative for this year, we don't know, but this whole concept of a single punch hole with everything else under is for next year. We know that Samsung and other companies are already working on selfie cameras behind the display but Apple isn't ready to move on to this as they consider the image output to NOT be ready, as the quality is still inferior to regular selfie cameras. The Elec also mentions that Samsung will implement this first on next year's foldables, meaning the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and the iPhone 15 Pro will probably come in a month later. Apple is also tipped to be working on an under-display fingerprint sensor for the next gen iPhones, but then again it wouldn't be the first time we've heard this. Both technologies are under development but we can expect them to be ready for 2023.