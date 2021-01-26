Apple’s latest iPad Air, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more are on sale

As expected, let’s begin the week with some deals as those don’t seem to bet slowing down at all. The Galaxy S21, S21+, the Ultra and every product we got at Unpacked is still available for pre-orders with huge savings but, you only have 3 days left to pre-order it. So, if you get the Galaxy S21, it is available for just $99 and the S21+ for $299, if you have an eligible device for trade-in and you also get $100 or $150 respectively in instant credit for accessories and 6 months of Spotify. When it comes to the S21 Ultra, that one is available for just $499, with up to $200 in instant credit, a smart tag, and 4 months of YouTube Premium. Yes, I know, they’re still going. If you’re looking to protect your new Galaxy, SUPCASE is still our number 1 choice for rugged cases and we’ll leave links for both Amazon and SUPCASE.com. Where you can use code POCKETNOW15 to get a 15% discount. If you want an older device that’s too good for the deals, the S20 FE is available for $425, while the Z Fold 2 is still available for $1000 if you have a device for trade-in. If you’re looking for a computer, the M1 Mac mini is currently $50 off, leaving the entry level variant for $650 at Amazon and B&H. The Surface Book 3 is $203 off at Amazon, leaving the Intel Core i5, and 8GB of RAM model for $1396. We have more deals on LG Monitors, other Samsung products and more.
    Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip

HUAWEI considers sellings its P and Mate flagship phone brands: Report

Moving on to Huawei, the company has been doing some interesting moves in order for their US ban to continue affecting the successful mobile business they had. Recently the company sold their HONOR brand which, actually means that Honor can now launch phones with Google Mobile Services. Now, there’s a weird conflicting report from Reuters claiming that Huawei has been in talks to sell their P and Mate Series to a consortium of buyers. Apparently this is another government-backed consortium of investments firms from Shanghai and the talks have been going on for weeks, as Huawei is claimed to have started to internally explore the possibility of selling their brands as early as September. Now the conflicting twist is that Huawei themselves have refuted the report. They put out a statement saying that they have “learned of some rumors regarding the possible sale of their flagship brands, and they said that there is no merit to these rumors whatsoever. Huawei has no such plan”. The reason why we’re still covering this is because, something similar happened to Honor as it was tipped that the company was selling it, Huawei said it wasn’t, and we know how the story ended. So yeah, at the moment, the Mate and P Series are still huge in China but what the future holds is yet to be seen.

Samsung and Apple’s upcoming smartwatches might allow blood glucose monitoring

Let’s talk about Smart Watches for both Apple and Samsung as, it looks like both companies are looking to push new health-centric features in 2021. So far we’ve seen ECG, blood pressure measurements, blood oxygenation and more. Not all are entirely accurate, but they’re there. Now, it looks like the next big upgrade will be blood sugar or glucose measurement. According to an ETNews report, the Galaxy Watch Active 3 will employ a non-invasive technology to take your glucose level measurements, while using an optical sensor. When it comes to Cupertino, they will reportedly be using the same technology to offer this feature, and they have apparently filed the patents and they are doing testing for the accuracy and efficiency for the blood sugar monitor. This technology was showed off at CES by a Japanese company, and bringing it to the mainstream is good for everybody at the end of the day.

Sony will revive the Xperia Compact phone in 2021, and here’s how it looks

Now let’s talk compact smartphones. The iPhone 12 mini was an interesting experiment, but we’ve been hearing that they slowed down production to boost the Pros which have been doing far better. Now if you remember, Apple didn’t pioneer this market. It was Sony, and it seems the compact is making a comeback. We have some new renders from OnLeaks of an Xperia Compact. According to these renders, this phone brings a 5.5in display with a waterdrop notch and somewhat of a thick chin at the bottom. When it comes to the cameras, it’ll reportedly bring a dual module at the back with one of them being a 13MP sensor. Also, it’ll bring a dedicated camera shutter button, a headphone jack and the fingerprint sensor comes embedded in the power button. OnLeaks mentions that the phone will be a tad bigger than the iPhone 12 mini, even if the displays will be of almost the same size and it also looks like this is more of a mid-ranger when compared to the 12 mini. Imagine that, dedicated camera button and headphone jack on a mini phone.. Seriously how hard can that be?

Apple’s new AirTags could be getting closer to launch

Let’s keep talking about Apple and unreleased wearables, but this time with the ones we’re still waiting for, AirTags. We’ve been waiting for these Tile-like trackers for the longest time, with sources like Jon Prosser claiming that they are ready to go, but Apple has delayed them multiple times due to the pandemic. A couple of weeks ago, Evan Blass posted some pictures of the accessories that will be used to carry around the AirTags, like these Nomad leather keychains as well as a Glasses Holder, for you to be able to track your glasses. Now we have a new image from a tipster on Twitter, showing an AirTag holder allegedly made by Spigen which will be sold on Amazon. This is another keychain with a black design, and you can see the AirTag sticking out in the center. So again, AirTags are Apple’s upcoming trackers which will work like the Galaxy Smart Tags, and according to multiple sources like Ming Chi Kuo, they are set to launch but, we don’t really have a timeline as for when so we’ll just have to wait. It’s just interesting that what matters is not the bare airtag, but instead the accessories that would use them to become smarter.

Story of the day:

Samsung’s Exynos SoC with AMD GPU conquers Apple’s A14 Bionic in leaked benchmarks

And finally for the hottest news today let’s move on to Samsung and your favorite topic, their Exynos processors. I know, bad joke.. But bare with me, it seems this is about to change. A couple of weeks ago now we got the Galaxy S21 Series which comes with the Exynos 2100 in some regions. And in case you haven’t heard, Samsung abandoned their custom CPU cores to use ARM’s design, meaning that the Exynos 2100 can compete with the Snapdragon 888 when it comes to CPU prowess. Not necessarily the same story on graphics though, but that’s about to change. Samsung is partnering with AMD to power the next generation of Exynos chips and these may come sooner than expected to the market. A Korean publication allegedly has some benchmarks of Samsung’s unnamed new chips which should debut in 2022. Now, we should take these with a big grain of salt as, they didn’t provide any screenshots but, according to these numbers, the A14 Bionic should be scared. In the Manhattan benchmark it beat it by 60 frames at 181.8 fps, in the normal Aztec ruins it beat it by almost 60 frames again, and in high Aztec Ruins it still beat it by 28 fps. And we know, this is Apple’s processor for last year and we should expect some upgrades from the A15 but guys, this is Exynos we’re talking here. This could solve everyone’s problems with Exynos if AMD and Samsung execute it correctly.
