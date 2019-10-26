Pocketnow Daily: RED Hydrogen 2 is Dead… Project Shuts Down?! (video)

The latest Nintendo Switch model gets a $50 discount with a free game and accessory

Deals. You can currently get the new Nintendo Switch with the bigger battery with a free game at Walmart. It’s available in different color variants, along with Mario Kart 8 and an additional accessory for $329 shipped, that’s over $50 in discount considering your getting a free game and accessory.

Microsoft executive: Surface Duo will have a ‘world-class’ camera

Microsoft announced the Surface Duo at their October 3rd Event but didn’t release any specs because they might change from here to Spring of next year. However, Microsoft Executive, Panos Panay, just said at an event in Berlin that the Surface Duo will have a ‘world class’ camera, so we’ll see what Microsoft means by that… next year.

Google Homes and Home minis bricked after firmware update will be replaced

One of Google’s latest firmware updates has bricked a lot of their smart speakers. Some were fixed by unplugging and plugging again and others by a factory reset. However, others are still bricked after almost a month, Google has issued a statement on how they’re aware of the problem and are planning on releasing a fix soon. They will also replace your device if you have this issue, even if you don’t have warranty.

Noise-canceling AirPods Pro design may have been confirmed

We have some new rumors for the AirPods Pro, and they’re actually positive. They claim they will bring noise cancelling features as well as better water resistance which should be good for the gym. Launch date is for later 2019 or early 2020 as we doubt we’ll get another event. We got accessory makers already shipping and selling cases like these in which we could see the new case design and the price tag is rumored to be $199 which is great.

Report: Apple increases iPhone 11 production, cuts iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max According to a new report, the iPhone 11 is selling way better than its Pro siblings. So much so that Apple will reportedly amp production of the 11 by 1.6M, and would cut production by 2M in total for both the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max. Still the report predicts that Apple will sell about 70M iPhones by the end of they year, with the three models combined.

Story of the day:

Hydrogen project shuts down as founder retires, Hydrogen Two likely cancelled

RED’s CEO Jim Jannard is retiring at 70 due to health issues. With that announcement he also announced that the RED Hydrogen project is being cancelled. Now, with the announcement it only mentioned the current Hydrogen One but follow up devices are most likely cancelled. We will keep you posted if anything pops up on a follow up.

