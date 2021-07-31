Yes, the official news today begin with deals and to switch things up a little bit, we have some smartwatches for you guys. Starting with the first one you’re expecting on the list, the Apple Watch. If you want the Series 6, the RED variant is available for 134 dollars off, leaving the base model for 265 but, you can also get 69 dollar discounts on the other color variants if RED is not your thing. The Apple Watch SE is also getting a cool 30 dollar price drop, leaving the base model at 249. Moving on to the smartwatch I’m currently rocking, the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire is almost 56 bucks off, so you can get it for 744. I know pretty expensive but a Garmin is still a Garmin. Now, if you want something that’s a bit more mainstream and competes with a regular smartwatch, the Garmin Venu is also on sale with 85 bucks in savings, meaning you can get that one for just 265. Moving on to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still 20 bucks off, leaving the base model at 250. To conclude with smartwatches the Galaxy Watch 3 is 50 dollars off ahead of Unpacked, so you can still get it for 430. And since we’re on the topic of Samsung, you can still reserve your device for Unpacked gaining some crazy perks while you’re at it. We have more deals on the S21 Series, Logitech and Razer peripherals and more in the links in the description.

Sticking to official news, let’s move the spotlight on to Microsoft and Windows 11. It’s been over a month since the company announced their next major upgrade and now, they just released the first Windows 11 Preview for the public to test the beta. If you’d seen any screenshots of it running before, it was only available for Developer’s but now you can get it by signing up for their Insider Program. Of course, the requirements have not changed and you need to own a Windows 11 compatible computer, of course we have the hardware requirements in the link in the description if you’re interested. And keep in mind that this is a beta so it might not be too stable so make sure to back everything up. Whenever you download a new version of Windows it usually requires a complete OS reinstall but, according to the Windows Insider twitter, this one is possible to do in a short period of time by doing a quick restart, but you should still double check the steps before you do. So yeah, I’m definitely gonna put it on my Galaxy Book Pro 360 but, so far so good from everyone I’ve seen on Twitter, let us know if you’re getting the beta.

But alright, let’s shift gears on to Sammy for the first time today and this time we’ll be talking about the smaller foldable which hasn’t gotten as much love from leakers just yet, the Z Flip. Starting with some certifications, the Z Flip 3 just went through the 3C database and really, the only thing we can get from here is that it’ll be capable of 25W charging which is definitely better than the 15W we had heard before but, the charger probably doesn’t come in the box so you’ll have to buy the outlet anyways. Moving on to some more interesting rumors, we have some new exclusive case renders from 91Mobiles that show the new design and some very interesting functionality. These cases further confirm the two tone design but, they also bring a strap and a ring attachment, kind of like those old belt clips that I most definitely used back in the day but, I’m not entirely sure on how this ones will work, it kinda looks like a keychain. But, it’s actually pretty cool considering that the phone collapses to become so small that it’s not really a burden in your pocket, belt or backpack. And yes, the phone still looks very good. And since we haven’t talked much about the Z Flip, we’re expecting it to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G, we’re not sure on if it’s the Plus, 8 gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of internal storage. We’re also reportedly not getting crease on the main display thanks to the new UTG. We’ll see what happens at Unpacked as we’re just a few days away.

Story of the day:

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s keep talking Samsung but, not for the reasons you’d think, at all… I mean yes we’re closer to the event but it looks like there’s a significant group of fans that’s not happy with Samsung’s new strategy. Cause yes, apparently fans are so upset that Samsung is skipping a Note this year. So much so that they have started a Change.org petition where they’re basically asking Samsung to skip the Galaxy S22 release in the first half of next year, and launch a new Galaxy Note instead. They’re even giving Samsung the idea of keeping all of their flagship line ups alive by alternating between them and that way they get to keep fans of every line up happy at the same time. At the time of Diego writing this script the petition had 11 thousand people signed up. And here’s the thing, I feel that it’s very interesting that even with some of the key features in the Note Series like the S Pen making their way to other line ups like the S21 or the Z Fold 3. However, people still want a squared off, S-Pen integrated Galaxy Note. Let’s be real, that phone looked hot! We’ll see if Samsung decides to acknowledge that this is going on at least through a statement or something because, I’ve been checking and the signatures haven’t stopped.

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com

Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow