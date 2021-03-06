Google

The official news today begin with, you guessed it, deals. It’s come to a point where the newer phones are better deals than the old ones case we’re starting with the Galaxy S21 Ultra which is currently 250 dollars off at B&H, leaving it at 999 with free shipping. If you go over to Amazon, the regular Galaxy S21 is 100 dollars off, leaving it at 699 dollars. Of course, if you have a phone to trade-in, Samsung.com still has some crazy deals, like the S21 which is available for 100 dollars along with 100 dollars in credit, if you have an eligible device. Going back to B&H, the Pixel 4a 5G is still 50 dollars off, leaving it at 449. The OnePlus 8 is also 370 dollars off it’s original price tag for the Verizon variant but, it is unlocked, leaving it at 429 dollars shipped. The OnePlus 7T is also 250 off, leaving that at just 349 dollars shipped. We also have a ton of more deals on iPads, other Samsung products, Smart Watches, gaming peripherals and more in the links in the description.
Qualcomm aims to enhance your listening experience with Snapdragon Sound tech

Let’s move on to Qualcomm as I think the company is trying to solve one of our major pain points with Bluetooth Audio.. Quality and latency. W e’ve known that the company has been releasing certain audio innovations over the years but now, they’re releasing something new. Yesterday the company announced Snapdragon Sound, which is designed to offer a seamless and immersive audio experience across a wide gamut of products like phones and wearables. Basically, they are aiming to optimize wireless audio in such a way were it feels like wired by adding support for 24-bit audio, better pairing, reduced latency and clear voice quality. Qualcomm claims that this suite of audio innovations is compatible with Bluetooth latency values as low as 89 milliseconds, meaning it’s much better for playing games or streaming content. Now, there is a catch. This is actually more like an ecosystem, so there is a new Qualcomm DAC which brings an array of interesting features, which means you need your phone to include it. Devices featuring the Snapdragon Sound platform should hit the market pretty soon, with Xiaomi being one of the first companies to bring it.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launch is around the corner as specs, price get listed by a retailer

Moving on to Samsung, let’s talk about their A line up which isn’t something we usually do but, the Galaxy A51 was the second best selling smartphone of 2020. Yesterday we got some renders of the phone from Evan Blass and now we have more details as it was just listed by a retailer in Saudi Arabia. Going by the listing, this phone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity O Display with a 32MP selfie shooter but, it is not clear if it brings high refresh rate or not. It is tipped to bring the Snapdragon 750G SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, a 4500 mAh battery along with a quad camera at the back. Speaking of those cameras, apparently you’re getting a 64MP main sensor, along with a 12MP ultra wide, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. According to the listing, this phone should be priced at around 439 dollars and it’ll be up for deliveries around March 7, in Saudi Arabia of course. I mean, it sounds pretty solid to me but, those deliveries sound kind of iffy as, we’re expecting the launch date towards the end of March according to previous leaks.

Apple is reportedly readying an ‘iPad Mini Pro’ for a launch later this year

We could soon see iPads and MacBooks with OLED displays

Let’s shift the spotlight over to Apple and, I’m really excited for these updates. We know that the company is making the move to mini-LED displays very soon, pretty much this month with that new iPad Pro we’re expecting. However, a new report from DigiTimes, Cupertino is planning to move on to OLED as soon as next year. And yes, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this but, it’s nice to see that the leaks for this are remaining consistent so it is something we should expect. Sticking to iPads but moving on to a different report, according to a Korean blog, an “iPad Mini Pro is currently in Part 2 of “Design Stage” after passing the R&D and planning stages. The report mentions that after this it should go through Design Validation Test, meaning that we should be getting this some time this year for sure. Apparently this iPad Mini Pro could rock an 8.3-inch display, reducing the height of the regular iPad Mini but making it slightly wider. Other things we could be getting include a high refresh rate panel, that same dual camera we’ve been getting on the iPad Pro and either a mini-LED or OLED panel. Of course, we should also expect the A14 Bionic along with Apple Pencil support, some time in the second half of 2020.

Story of the day:

Google’s upcoming launches: Pixel-Buds in mid-April, a phone on June 11

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Google.. Because once those Pixel leaks start.. They can’t stop. Last week we had some images of the Pixel 5a from OnLeaks, showing off the whole design but, we were expecting it to drop around August with Android 12. Well, now we have a new tweet from Jon Prosser, where he claims that we should wait for new Pixel Buds coming in mid-April and then Google scheduled a phone announcement for June 11th but, he’s not sure which one it is. The reason we’re mentioning the 5a is because of that leak we got last week, along with the fact that this is closer to the original Pixel 3a’s launch date when compared to the 4a from last year. According to OnLeaks, this phone brings a 6.4-inch OLED display at FHD+, along with a larger stove at the back that houses a 12MP primary camera and a 16MP ultra wide lens. Other features include a headphone jack… yaayyy…, 5G, the same fingerprint scanner at the back and the punch hole at the front. So, it looks like Google is getting rid of the smaller Pixel “a” phone and refreshing the Pixel 4a 5G, which makes sense considering their flagship is a smaller device. We’ll see what we get as, we’re still a couple of months away and, if it’s Google it’ll most likely be leaked.
