Google Pixel 3a is $350 on B&H, plus more deals from Amazon

Deals. We’ve got our daily dose of Amazon deals but let’s start with B&H today. B&H currently has the Google Pixel 3a for $349 for the 64GB variant, they are also giving you a $100 Gift card and a free case. Moving on to Amazon, they have the Galaxy A50 for $50 off leaving it at $300 for the 64GB variant. Amazon also has deals for the Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats 3 and more. Buy Google Pixel 3a Buy Samsung Galaxy A50 Buy Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Buy LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ Buy Powerbeats Pro Buy Beats Solo Pro Buy Beats Studio3 Buy Powerbeats3 Buy Wacom Graphic Drawing Tablet

Motorola smartphone flaunting a hole-punch display and stylus support leaked

Motorola is apparently really going for throwbacks this year, the company recently announced the RAZR and is now allegedly gearing up to launch a phone with a stylus. The picture comes from Evan Blass and shows a phone with a punch hole display and the stylus which has a metallic build. We have no specs for this phone but the navigation bar at the bottom shows that it will bring Android 10.

OnePlus reveals camera upgrades coming to its current and upcoming smartphones

OnePlus just had an Open Ears Forum in New York to take some feedback from the community on their cameras. The company says that their first priority is tuning all the cameras to have identical exposure which would fix their white balance issues. They are also promising an upgrade for the autofocus mechanism, both in the software and hardware level. Finally, software updates will improve skin tone consistency, and bringing super stabilization for their 4K video camera and other upgrades.

Nokia 9.2 PureView with Snapdragon 865, bezel-less design might debut soon

We’ve been waiting on a successor to the Nokia 9 PureView which was supposed to be the 9.1 PureView. The company has apparently shelved that project and move on to the 9.2 PureView instead. The sourced claims that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865, bring a bezel-less display and support wireless charging as well. There is no word on the rear cameras but we do know that the selfie shooter will now be either a 32MP or 48MP sensor. The phone is tipped to launch after June 20 but we might get to see something at MWC.

A new Samsung Galaxy Fold may launch in Q2 with S Pen and ultra-thin glass

A new report hints that Samsung will most likely launch the true successor to the Galaxy Fold in Q2 of 2020. This would be a phone that folds into a tablet unlike the Z Flip which is a clamshell. The report claims that it will bring an 8in display, a 108MP camera, an S Pen finally, Samsung’s new ‘Ultra Thin Glass’, a Snapdragon 865 and 5G capabilities.

Story of the day:

Poco X2 set to launch on February 4 packing a 64-megapixel camera, 120Hz display

POCO's GM said that we should expect Season 2 in Q1 of 2020. POCO has now announced that the POCO X2 will be launched on February 4th on India. The Pocophone X2 will apparently bring a 64MP sensor and a 120Hz display according to the official teasers. Other specs also include a Qualcomm processor, liquid cooling, fast charging and a USB Type C port.
  • Lee
  • 27 January 2020
  • 16:00EST