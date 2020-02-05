Tons of Apple deals have made their way to Amazon

Deals. Amazon keeps on giving us deals on Apple products like the 16in MacBook Pro which is $300 off. You can get the 16GB of RAM and 512GB variant for $2099 or the 1TB model for $2499. The Apple Watch Series 5 is up to $250 off starting at an all time low of $355. You can also get up to $200 off on almost every iPad Pro model. Finally, if you’re looking for AirPods Pro alternatives, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are $32 off leaving them at $198 shipped.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro Intel Core i7

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro Intel Core i9

Buy 13-inch MacBook Air

Buy iPad Pro

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 List

Buy Garmin Venu

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3

TCL won’t give us BlackBerry smartphones after August 2020

TCL just put out a statement saying that they are sad to announced that their licensing deal with BlackBerry is ending on August 31. This means that the company will no longer make or sell BlackBerry branded devices because they will no longer have rights to design, manufacture or sell these devices. For those of you who bought one of this devices, the company assures they will provide support for the existing portfolio of devices including customer service and warranty services until August of 2022.

LG and ZTE won’t appear during MWC 2020 because of Coronavirus threat

MWC is right around the corner but sadly, some companies won’t be able to make it. LG sent out a press release saying that they won’t go as they don’t want to expose hundreds of their employees to international travel so they will be revealing their line-up at a separate event. ZTE had also announced that they weren’t attending but sent out a second statement saying that they will go as planned but will make sure that no one is at risk. GSM Association also released a statement saying that they will take extra precaution for the attendees.

We could get a OnePlus device with hidden cameras and a rotating cover

OnePlus showed their disappearing cam concept at CES. Now, we have a new patent that shows a rotating camera. The camera looks like the one on the 7T but all of the cameras could disappear in a ‘closed’ state and they appear and rotate once they are in an ‘open’ state. At the front we see no selfie camera so and no pop-up camera so the camera could be hidden under the display.

Apple may have the solution for the creases in foldable devices

We have a new patent for a foldable phone that actually comes from Apple. The patent shows a hinge mechanism that is designed to avoid the display creasing. This is achieved by ensuring proper separation between the first and second portions of the display. When the device is unfolded, movable flaps extend to cover the gap and then retract when you fold the device. We’ll see when Apple decides to implement this.

Story of the day:

POCO X2 goes official with 120Hz display, quad-cameras, at under $250

POCO has been teasing the X2 for a couple of weeks now but it is finally available and as POCO claims, it’s “Smooth AF”. The specs include a Snapdragon 730G chip with Liquid Cool technology, a 6.67in LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging, a headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor. Moving on to the cameras, it brings 4 sensors with Sony’s 64MP IMX sensor, an 8MP ultra wide, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor with dual selfie cameras that include a 20MP main shooter. The starting model includes 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for around $225. If you want the higher tier 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage it’ll cost you $280.

