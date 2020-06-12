The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and more devices are on sale today

Deals. Amazon currently has the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $300 off, leaving the 128GB variant for $1099. The problem is that this is part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals of the day, meaning it’s a 24hr sale. If you don’t catch the sale by the time this video is published, Best Buy has a $50 discount on it as well, leaving it at $1350. The Google Pixel 4 XL is also $100 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $799 shipped. We have more deals on AirPods, Sony earbuds and more.
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Amazon
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Best Buy
Buy Google Pixel 4 XL Buy Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones Buy Sony WF-SP800N
Buy AirPods with charging case
Buy AirPods with wireless charging case

Android 11 Beta (Developer Preview) released for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Yesterday the hottest news was how Android 11 Public Beta is out but, just for Pixel phones. That’s apparently changing already but, not entirely. The Developer Preview Beta is now available for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro but, unless you’re a developer it’s not really a great idea to get this version. There’s currently several bugs like Face Unlock not working, the Google Assistant not working and many more but it is a hint that you’ll probably be getting the Public Beta some time soon. If you’re on T-Mobile you won’t be able to get it but if you got an unlocked variant and still do, we have some details in the links in the description.

HUAWEI Mate 40 with 5nm Kirin 1000 SoC could be unveiled in October

We’re already halfway through 2020 and we already got the P40 Pro so, rumors for the Mate 40 are starting to emerge. According to a new report on Weibo, the Mate 40 will bring a new Kirin 1000 which is codenamed “Baltimore” and it will be built on a 5nm processor. According to the tipster, we might see it in October and Huawei is expected to ship around 8M units of this phone in Q4 of 2020. Thing is, even after the Huawei ban, isn’t it interesting that the codename for this product is a US city?

Apple reveals event schedule for WWDC conference set to start on June 22

Apple just put out a schedule that reveals the details of what we’re getting at WWDC. The company revealed through a Newsroom post that the event will start on June 22nd and will be streamed across different platforms like Apple TV and YouTube. The special event keynote will start at 10:00 AM PDT while the main union session with the Apple team will kick off at 2:00 PM PDT. At this union session we will be getting the new announcements on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS. It’s not mentioned in the post but, we are expecting a completely redesigned iMac as well as the announcement that Macs are moving to ARM processors.

Samsung might use its own OLED panels on Galaxy S21 as BOE fails quality test

About a month ago we covered how Samsung might ditch Samsung display for BOE for the Galaxy S21 displays but, that apparently won’t be happening. According to a new report from Korea, BOE failed to pass Samsung’s display quality test. Apparently it was the very first quality analysis test but ,they plan to re-apply for another round of testing on their 6.67in flexible OLED panel. It’s not clear if the company already went back to Samsung Display but it might happen, especially with BOE recently failing to supply the first shipment of OLEDs for the iPhone 12.

Story of the day:

Meet Sony’s next console – the PlayStation 5

Sony just showed us the PS5 for the first time today and let’s just say it straight out, it blows the Xbox out of the water when it comes to design. It comes in two variants, a vanilla one with a disk slot and a more symmetrical digital one with no disk slot. The USB ports are at the front and it has Sony’s usual blue LED light. The new DualSense controller was revealed some time ago but the company also showed new accessories, like the new DualSense Charging Station that can charge two controllers at the same time. A new HD camera, a new Pulse 3D Wireless headset and even a Media Remote because it’s a pain to control everything with the Controller, especially when you’re watching Netflix or YouTube. The company also announced new exclusive titles like Spiderman 2, starring Miles Morales, an extended an enhanced GTA V, Demon’s Souls, Hitman 3 and more. Sony didn’t specify availability or a price tag but, speculation suggests that the two consoles will be separated by around $100, probably starting at around $500. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Fold review:
Samsung Galaxy Fold’s selfie cam can now record [email protected], gets June 2020 security patch
Single Take, Pro video, My Filters, AR Zone, Selfie Tone, and Night Timelapse have also been added.
Realme Watch
Realme Watch sale in India today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme website
Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards as well as 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.
Google Docs, Sheets and Slides get new features on PC and Android
The file status in Docs, Slides, and Sheets is now more descriptive, making it clear to users whether the progress has been saved locally or on the cloud.