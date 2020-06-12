You May Also Like
Single Take, Pro video, My Filters, AR Zone, Selfie Tone, and Night Timelapse have also been added.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 5 June 2020
- 10:00EDT
Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards as well as 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 5 June 2020
- 01:00EDT
The file status in Docs, Slides, and Sheets is now more descriptive, making it clear to users whether the progress has been saved locally or on the cloud.
- Lee Kelly
- 9 June 2020
- 15:40EDT