Samsung Week kicks off at Amazon with up to $700 off selected devices

Deals. Amazon is currently having a Samsung week event from today until September 6th. You can find deals on the Galaxy Z Flip, the Note 20 Series and more, however, they’re not fully up in stock just yet so we’ll just leave a general link to the sale and we’ll keep you posted about it later on this week. Moving on, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently $250 off, meaning you can get the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant for $2150. The latest MacBook Air is also $50 off, meaning it starts at $950. Finally, B&H has the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $60 off, leaving it at $370. We also have more deals on AirPods Pro, the Galaxy Watch and more.

Microsoft is supporting Epic Games against Apple

Now, let’s move on to the ban section of the Daily because, it seems to be a recurring topic. Apple and Epic’s feud has been going on for a little over a week where, Fortnite got banned from the App Store, after that Epic filed a lawsuit, Spotify and other companies backed Epic up, but Apple simply gave them a deadline to fix the code for Fortnite, but Epic still doesn’t want to give up on their goal. Now, it looks like Microsoft is backing them up on their lawsuit. Phil Spencer from Xbox tweeted out that they filed a statement in support of Epic’s request to keep access to the Apple SDK for the Unreal Engine. Ensuring that Epic still has access to the latest technology which is the right thing for gaming developers and gamers. Many third party developers use the Unreal Engine and in the long run, gamers and even Apple would be affected. We’ll see if we get any more information during the week.

TikTok files lawsuit against Trump administration over executive order that threatens US ban

Let’s talk about the whole Tik Tok vs the US situation as, Tik Tok is suing the Trump administration over their executive order that threatens to ban their app unless their US operations are purchased by an American company. Tik Tok claims that this executive order oversteps the rights of their community “without any evidence to justify this action, and without any process”. On a statement they said that “they do not take suing the government lightly, however they feel like they have no choice but to take action to protect their rights, and the rights of their community and employees.” They also argue that the ban is purely over speculative possibility that the Chinese government can manipulate their app, something that the company doesn’t allow. Finally they also added that this ban without a chance to be heard, is a violation of their Fifth Amendment Rights. We’ll keep you posted over any developments.

OnePlus could take the budget route with a Snapdragon 460-powered Nord phone

We’ve covered some rumors of a new OnePlus Nord smartphone that might come to the US but, now we get some sort of details. A reliable tipster on Twitter posted a new screenshot of the OnePlus proprietary source code where it mentions the different processors which power their devices. The list includes the Snapdragon 865, 855 and the 765G which have all been announced. However, there is another device with a Snapdragon 460 SoC under its model number. The previous rumors for this new Nord hinted that it wouldn’t be as powerful as the current one, and if this is the processor for it, it’s spot on. We don’t have any more rumors or leaks as to when we should expect this device but, hopefully with the 8T.

New iPhone 12 lineup will most likely lack 120Hz displays

There’s been a lot of back and forth on whether we’re getting 120Hz displays on the iPhone 12 or not. Now, we got even more back and forth. Yesterday, Jon Prosser tweeted out that we shouldn’t give up on the 120Hz displays on the 12 Pro just yet. Later on he said that he’s not sure if they will make it to launch but that there is enough evidence for us not to count them out just yet. After that, Ross Young tweeted out that Apple can get the 120Hz panels, the problem is that they can’t get enough 120Hz driver ICs, meaning that Cupertino would have to come up with a fix and delay the launch, or Apple will most launch them with 60Hz. To put it simple, Apple has the 120Hz panels, but not the drivers necessary to make them work, and waiting for those would mean more delays so they might have to play it safe and stick to 60Hz for another year… Odd for the company that did this first on their iPad Pro lineup years ago.

Story of the day:

First real-life image of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G appears online alongside key specs

It’s about to be Pixel season again so, the flood gates for the leaks are now open. Now, we have a new IRL picture from Reddit, showing off both the Pixel 5 and the 4a 5G. The Pixel 5 is the black variant on the left and the 4a 5G is the white variant. We’re expecting the Pixel 5 to bring the same footprint and pretty much the same design as the 4a but you can tell the difference with the dual camera module. The 4a 5G brings the same design but, it’s bigger and it rocks dual cameras unlike the regular 4a which brings a single shooter. The leaked specs for the Pixel 5 include a 6.2in punch hole display, running at 60 or 90Hz. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 6GB of RAM and a 3800 mAh battery. It will also bring a 12.2MP main camera along with a 16MP ultra wide sensor from Sony. We’re expecting these phones to come out some time around September 30th and October.

