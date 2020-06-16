Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna

There are some fantastic deals on Amazon and B&H, with Father’s Day in mind

Deals. Samsung currently has the Galaxy S20 5G for $200 off, leaving it at $800 shipped for the 128GB of storage variant. B&H also has the latest MacBook Air for $100 off, leaving it at $899 and Amazon is matching the deal as well. The latest MacBook Pro is also $100 off, starting at $1200. Finally, the Surface Go 2 is available for $40 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $510. We have more deals on iPads, Jabra earbuds and more in the links in the description.

Google testing low-latency gaming mode for its upcoming ‘Sabrina’ Android TV dongle

Earlier this month we covered how Google is working on a new Android TV dongle called Sabrina. According to a new report from XDA, this device might bring a low-latency gaming mode feature, meaning it’s a replacement for the Chromecast Ultra and not the regular Chromecast. Inside a pre-installed System app called “SabrinaService” there is a reference to a feature called “ALLM” which stands for Auto Low Latency Mode which is an HDMI feature that allows a console, PC or other devices to enter low-latency mode to provide a lag-free experience. This means Sabrina would automatically turn on this feature for either Stadia or video streaming services.

Leaked iOS 14 code shows iMac schematic with slimmer bezels

There’s been a lot of buzz around the changes we’ll be getting at this year’s WWDC, including Macs with ARM chips and a redesigned iMac. According to a new leak on Twitter, there’s a schematic in the latest iOS 14 code that shows the new iMac. The source put a picture comparing the old schematic to the new one and it pretty much looks like the Pro Display XDR. Based on the schematic the tipster did a render and he also said that it should look like the Pro Display XDR, let’s just hope it doesn’t cost the same and the stand actually comes attached to it.

Microsoft Surface Duo launch could be just weeks away

It looks like we won’t have to wait much for the Microsoft Surface Duo after all. We were expecting this product to launch by this year’s Holidays after the pandemic delayed the Duo, the Neo and Windows 10X in general. According to a new leak from Twitter, Microsoft wants to launch the Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 comes out. This means we should get it some time during July as we’re expecting the Fold on August 5th. The tipster doesn’t specify a launch date but he does claim that the Surface Duo should start shipping in less than two months. Specs still haven’t changed, including a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and dual 5.6in displays.

Take a look at these alleged iPhone 12 molds and CAD images

Some new molds for the upcoming iPhones have emerged on Twitter. These are the pretty standard ones we get each year but, there’s some differences on these ones. First off, we have the four different models we’re expecting this year and they do show the new squared design which kinda mimics the iPad Pros. However, these seem to have a regular sized notch and not the smaller one we were supposed to get according to the leaks. The LiDAR sensor isn’t on the camera array as well but, that was the case for the iPad Pro renders. Of course these are just molds and we do get changes when the actual product launches.

Story of the day:

Google Pixel 4a delayed, again?

And finally the hottest, or should I say most WTF news of the day, let's talk about Google's hardware division. Like talk about shooting itself in the foot. So, if you remember, Google practically killed all of the hype for the Google Pixel 4a. So much buzz around the phone, and then a crazy delay. Like the Verge even put out an article titled "Where is the Pixel 4a?" Well and now, Jon Prosser is back with another update. According to his tweet, Google has delayed the phone once again. He claims that the launch will still happen on July 13th but the phone is now listed to be launched on October 22nd. Oh, and that's only the black variant as the new "Barely Blue" is just gone from the listing. Thing is, if you've ever seen the Pixel 3a in black, you'll know why we all went for the white and purple variants. It's horrendous.
