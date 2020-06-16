You May Also Like
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about thepossible iPhone 13 with USB-C port, the larger display on the Moto Razr 2 and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 5 June 2020
- 00:30EDT
It seems that Apple users are also starting to experience green tinting issues in their iPhone 11 devices after the latest iOS 13.5 update
- Samuel Martinez
- 5 June 2020
- 20:30EDT
We now have a video showing off the features and some details of Google’s upcoming Android TV streaming device
- Samuel Martinez
- 3 June 2020
- 22:15EDT