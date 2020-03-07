Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are on sale today, along with other great products

Deals. The Google Pixel 4 is currently $250 off on Amazon, leaving the 64GB variant at $550 shipped. The Pixel 4 XL is also getting this discount and is starting at $750 shipped. If you’re looking for a mid-ranger, the Motorola One Action is $100 off leaving that at $250 shipped. We also have more deals for Jabra Earphones and Samsung TVs in the links below.

Apple reportedly running out of replacement iPhones

And as for your Daily Corona Virus aftermath update, this keeps getting crazy. I think organizers of SXSW took too long to make a decision, but today it’s now official, and actually not by the organizers, but instead by the city of Austin, Texas. Things are even hitting companies like Apple. You do know that if you ever need a replacement iPhone, you can do so quickly at an Apple Store. That might change, with delays reportedly going for 2 to 4 weeks because the company is running out of replacement units. This is not confirmed, but just beware in case you need a swap.

Nubia Red Magic 5G fully revealed in official poster before March 12 launch

We’re 6 days away from the Nubia Red Magic 5G’s launch date, but the company just spilled the beans through an official poster. Some of the confirmed specs include a Snapdragon 865, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 64MP main camera, a 144Hz display and 55W charging. From the poster we can see the design of the phone, the rear panel shows an ‘X’ design with some red accents and triple cameras at the top. From the front we have some slim bezels but no notch or punch hole. We’ll keep you posted once the phone launches.

Entry-level AirPods Pro could soon enter production

We’ve been hearing some rumors for AirPods Pro Lite for a while now and a new DigiTimes report claims that Apple is already planning mass production. The report suggests that these new AirPods would start production around early to mid April. This means we might get a launch at MWC if this doesn’t get cancelled by the coronavirus outbreak. Chip and component suppliers are already gearing up for mass production regardless. We have little to no detail for these AirPods except for the fact that they will be a more affordable take on the AirPods Pro which we hope means that they bring ANC.

iPhone 12 Pro may arrive with a 64MP camera sensor

A new tweet from PineLeaks says that Apple is testing new camera setups for the iPhone 12 Pro. He claims that they are testing a 64MP sensor which will most likely be Sony’s sensor. The sensor is larger and he claims Apple wants it for more light which would help with the quality of night mode. He also claims that they are working on bringing night mode to the other lenses as well as bringing a macro camera. We might also. be getting batteries that are 10% larger, probably because of the 5G drain.

Story of the day:

OPPO announces Find X2 5G flagship series

After months of leaks, the OPPO Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are now official. Focusing on the Pro variant, it brings a 6.7in AMOLED display at 120Hz with a punch hole that houses a 32MP camera, a Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 4260 mAh battery with 65W charging. The triple cameras include a 48MP main sensor, 48MP ultra wide angle, and a 13MP periscope telephoto. DxOMark just gave it a 124 rating, and it now sits at the top with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, passing the iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy Note 10 and more.







