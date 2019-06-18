Pocketnow Daily: Only PREMIUM iPhones getting 5G, but NOT yet (video)

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro hits new all-time low as Amazon takes $199 off

Deals. Amazon is taking up to $199 off the new 2019 MacBook Pros. If you get the 13″ variant you are limited to a $149 discount but if you get the full 15″ then you get the whole $199 discount.

Google Pixel 3a takes top spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list for unlocked phones

The Google Pixel 3a is currently Amazon’s #1 Best seller in the Unlocked Smartphone category beating way cheaper phones from companies like Samsung and Blu. Only the smaller 3a is #1 but it is not disclosed that the 3a isn’t with it.

Leaked Galaxy Note 10 Pro case renders tell the same story

We have new leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, some renders of cases that show no difference between the past leaks. We see the vertical triple camera array, and no headphone jack at the bottom only the holes for the speaker, charging port and S Pen.

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2? Files improvements, Camera updates, more

iOS 13 Beta 2 was just released for developers with a over-the-air update. It brings performance improvements along with new features for iPad OS and others for iOS like the new files features, Memoji stickers and lighting configurations for Portrait Mode. Report: Huawei expects 40%-60% drop in international smartphone shipments According to a Reuters report, Huawei would lose 40-60% in international smartphone shipments. The Honor 20 will be the device used to test how the market behaves this month. However the report has some conflicting numbers because later on it days they would lose $40-60M. We’ll see how the numbers turn out. CNN does claim that they will lose around $30B so it looks like it will be in the 40-60% range.

Story of the day:

5G iPhone coming in 2020 for the premium model, 2021 for the rest

According to Ming Chi Kuo, the premium 2020 iPhone models will be the only ones to bring 5G next year. By 2021 all of them will bring 5G capabilities. Apple is behind on this department but 5G is more of a bragging rights at this point due to the networks not being ready.

