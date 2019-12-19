Amazon deals include the TicWatch Pro, laptops and more

Deals. On our daily dose of Amazon deals, the TicWatch Pro is currently $90 off leaving it at $160 with that battery that lasts up to 30 days. You can get a Lenovo IdeaPad for $61 off leaving it at $300 for the 128GB SSD variant. HP’s latest 15.6in laptop is also $190 off leaving it at $340. Finally, the MacBook Air is available for $699 which is a $300 discount for the i5 variant.

Apple, Amazon and Google will now work together to improve smart homes

Google just announced that they will start working together with Apple, Amazon and other companies to form a new Connected Home Group managed by the Zigbee Alliance. The group will focus on bringing market-tested technologies to develop on a new open smart home connectivity standard based on the Internet Protocol. This would ensure a connection between devices from different brands, apps and cloud services, the new service may start working by 2020.

OPPO Reno3 5G leaks in real life photos

We have some leaked images of the new OPPO Reno 3 5G (not Pro) that show off the design of the phone as well as the spec sheet. From what we can see it will pack the Snadpragon 765G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We also see a quad camera setup at the back with the fourth sensor probably being a ToF sensor. No word on when to expect it, but given the timing of the leaks, it could be close by.

The new Huawei P40 series is coming during Q1 of 2020

According to a new report confirmed by Richard Yu, we may get the Huawei P40 in Q1 of 2020. The report claims that the device will arrive in late March with upgrades including a better design, improved camera quality, performance improvements, and better AI functionality. The P40 will bring Android 10 instead of Harmony OS but it won’t bring Google services installed, unless some big update with the trade deal happens before then.

Apple wins patent for under-display Touch ID, already uses tech in MBP 16

A new patent shows that Apple switched out the capacitive fingerprint scanner on Macs for an optical sensor with the new 16in MacBook Pro. This means that Apple is already trying out sensors that work under displays that could be implemented to bring Touch ID back to iPhones with the iPhone 12 in 2020. This is a start as we know that if Apple plans to bring Touch ID back it will be with more room for it to work on the iPhone’s screen which is possible with Qualcomm’s new sensor, but then we know that sensor isn’t optical, and instead Ultrasonic. We’ll see.

OnePlus will show off a concept phone at CES 2020

OnePlus announced a mysterious event for CES 2020 and we started speculating what product could be announced. Pete Lau just confirmed that the company will launch a new concept phone which they are dubbing OnePlus Concept One. No other details were given aside from the fact that we should expect new tech and an alternate design for the future of smartphones.







