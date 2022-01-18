Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus REAL Flagship Killer Coming Soon? NEW iPhone SE+ Dates & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Garmin… Yes, the maker of the watch I'm always wearing, and even if we did get some new watches back at CES, the company pretty much just made my baby obsolete. They just announced the new Fenix 7 Series and their Epix smartwatch. Starting with the Fenix, just like every update, we have a bevy of combinations mixed into the smaller 42mm 7S, the regular 47mm 7, and larger 52mm 7X size options, all of these being focused on the top of the line for outdoor activities in various choices of materials. Changes are mainly in features, and the fact that we now have a touch screen, even if you can still navigate the old fashioned way with buttons. If you go for the larger 7X model, that includes a flashlight feature, which pretty much mimics what you currently do with your phone. Expect improved solar charging, GPS antenna connectivity, more sapphire options, and the typical high-end price tag. Now even if I've been a Fenix user for two generations, the Epix catches my eye most because it brings pretty much most of the capabilities of the Fenix, but on a more modern OLED display that we've seen Garmin trying out with their Venu and Vivoactive lineups. Even more impressive is to get the same 16-day battery even with the new OLED screen. You bet I can't wait to get those review units in house to tell you more. If you're debating the price, keep in mind these are not just smart watches. They're fitness computers for anyone who takes it seriously.

Let's shift gears on to Apple for the first time today and what we'll be getting with the next iPads. I know we started with a couple yesterday, but today we get some light on others. Starting with the regular iPad, we have a new tweet from Dylan on what the 10th gen iPad might bring. According to him, this refresh will come towards the end of this year with the same 10.2-inch display but with 5G, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6 and an A14 processor. Finally, he claims that this will be the last model to feature the big bezels and home button design before we get a redesign in 2023. Moving on to the iPad Pro, we have a new report from 9to5Mac that goes along with what we covered last week. They're also claiming that Cupertino has been testing multiple prototypes with a glass back and wireless charging, but that this design might've been scrapped in favor of a glass logo with MagSafe for added safety. This report adds mentions that the MagSafe technology would be faster than what we get on iPhones for obvious reasons and that we might be getting a larger battery as well. We're also hearing of an iPhone 13-like camera module with this new iPad Pro, though it's hard to predict if we're getting more cameras. And finally, this iPad Pro will reportedly bring a larger display than the current 12.9-inch model and it would be powered by Apple's M2 chip

Right, this second. We just needed to separate things up a bit cause it's a bit of a separate topic. Let's keep talking about Apple and the Mac, but before we do so, quick update on the iPhone SE that's a bit confusing. We have a new series of tweets from Ross Young that talk about Apple's upcoming budget phone. Ross mentions that the next SE model is rumored to be dubbed the SE+ 5G, but where it gets weird is once he talks specs as he says a 4.7-inch LCD display. That doesn't sound like a Plus to me, but then he does mention it as the iPhone SE 3, which is an entirely different phone, and that will either have a 5.7 or 6.1-inch display, even if 5.7 is more credible. It gets worse though. On another tweet he mentions that the Plus model is the one coming this year, while the SE 3 which is actually the 4th generation coming in 2023 or 2024. Sadly, he didn't provide any dates for this but while he does, let's talk about Macs. According to a new tweet from Dylan, the current 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro will be replaced with another 14-inch model that'll be powered by an M2 chip in the second half of this year. Apparently we can expect a slight price increase over the previous generation, and it'll come along with the redesigned MacBook Air. Dylan also mentions that it will bring the same design as the M1 Pro variant, and it'll also bring all of the ports we get on the more expensive variants. Not sure how I feel about the change as the 13-inch Pro was pretty sleek and just needed more ports.

And finally for the hottest news today, let's talk about OnePlus. I know, it's been a while since we've had them in this segment, and I think it has to do with how their recent moves haven't really remained true to what made them popular. Some say they were a hero that lived long enough to become the villain, and then we got the Nord which wasn't too much of a return to its roots, but wait,.. It seems there's more. For all of you disappointed that the Nord wasn't the flagship killer they wanted, it seems there will be a course correction. According to a new leak from Digital Chat Station, OnePlus is working on a new smartphone focused on performance and gaming, and it'll be around the 315 to 473 dollar price range in the Chinese market. The reason we're saying this is a flagship killer is because it'll reportedly be powered by a flagship processor, but on an interesting twist, this might be their own self-developed chip. Of course, if that doesn't happen we can expect something like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 powering the show. Now, to keep the price down, they might have to cut some corners in the camera department and other things like an IP rating like they did in the past, but we can expect a high quality display.