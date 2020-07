This may be one of the best moments to get a Samsung Galaxy Note 10

https://youtu.be/74FvfsvRNqM Let’s begin today with Deals cause we know you watched our After The Buzz, and yes, there’s no better time to jump on the Galaxy Note 10. Right now it’s currently $220 off for the 256GB of storage variant, leaving it at $730 and it comes with the US Warranty as well. The Galaxy S10 is still $100 off from the other day, leaving it at $650 for the 128GB of storage variant. The latest iPad Mini is $50 off, leaving that at $629 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB of storage variant. We have more deals on Sony TVs, DJI Osmo Action Cams and more in the links in the description.It’s been a minute since we’ve discussed the Sprint and T-Mobile merge, mainly because it’s been a minute since anything major has really changed. Well, yesterday T-Mobile confirmed that as of August 2, Sprint and T-Mobile will be unifying their brands under “The New T-Mobile” name. This deal has been happening for the past few years and it was expected to launch this summer as they laid off hundreds of Sprint employees and disbanded their 5G network. Most of the Sprint retail stores will be rebranded as T-Mobile stores with more announcements happening next week. So yeah T-Mobile.. I’m trying to understand how building a stronger synergy means laying off people, but oh well.We’re pretty much 5 days away from the official announcement of the ROG Phone 3 so, the leaks keep flowing. Now, we got some official-looking press renders of the phone from Evan Blass, showing off the entire design which is kinda familiar. At the back we can see the new triple camera setup with the RGB ROG logo. At the front we have a notch-less design with thick top and bottom bezels to house the dual front face firing speakers. We’re expecting this phone to bring a 6.59in AMOLED display running at 120Hz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, and a crazy 6000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. We’ll be back with more information once it launches.You remember that 10.8-inch iPad we should be getting this year which we talked about yesterday? Well, now we have some more information and it looks like this will be the new iPad Air . According to the report, Apple is going for the iPhone SE strategy by bringing a powerful SoC to an affordable device. It might also adopt some of the Pro features like USB-C and the new Magic Keyboard. This iPad would be priced somewhere around the current Air’s price which starts at $500 and the regular iPad which starts at $330. If you’re looking for an iPad Mini, like me, we should be getting those next year according to Ming Chi Kuo, and he also mentioned that these iPads will ship with 20W chargers. Speaking of iPads, let’s talk about the Apple Pencil for a second. A new patent titled “Computer System with color Sampling stylus” would use several photo detectors in the Apple pencil to allow you to hold the pencil against an object and sample the color for whatever it is you’re using it. We’re not exactly sure if this is possible at the moment but it would be a nice feature, let’s hope Apple makes it work.Speaking of events and products we’re close to, we have a new leaked 6 second teaser of the Galaxy Buds posted to Twitter. On the video we see one of the buds lift up from the case and then the words, “Keep the Noise Out. Let the Sound In.” appear on the screen hinting to the Active Noise cancellation. We also have another picture showing off the inner side of the buds as well as someone wearing them and we can’t say they look too comfortable. We also have a new CAD render video of the Galaxy Note 20 showing the phone from all angles. We can tell this is the regular Note 20 as, it brings a flat display and triple cameras at the back with no periscope lens. There’s really no surprises here any more so, let’s just get ready for Unpacked.And finally the hottest news today have to do with OnePlus. Let’s talk about the OnePlus Nord as today we have some official information. The first one is a OnePlus Buds teaser where they show off how the Buds will bring in-call noise cancellation. The teaser reads “Even if you’re in a noisy environment, your voice will be picked up clearly. No need to shhh”. At the end of the teaser we can see the silhouette of the buds and the color looks pretty similar to the ones Carl Pei was wearing on the WVFRM podcast. Moving on to the actual Nord, the company just revealed the camera specs through their Forums. Let’s start off with the selfie camera, which will get a 32MP main sensor and wide-angle selfie camera with the 105-degree FOV which is allegedly an 8MP sensor. Now, on the back, the main camera will be a Sony IMX586 48MP sensor with OIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 5MP depth sensor and my last but not least, my personal favorite, a macro camera. Ugh, I hate it when Diego does this to me on the script.. We’re 4 days away from the event so we’ll keep you posted.