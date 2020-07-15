You May Also Like
Today’s deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where we find the latest Apple Mac mini, a fourth of July sales event and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 4 July 2020
- 14:00EDT
OnePlus TV 55U1 is priced at 49,999 (~$670), OnePlus TV 43Y1 costs Rs. 22,999 (~$310), while the OnePlus TV 32Y1 model goes as low as Rs. 12,999 (~$175).
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 2 July 2020
- 11:10EDT
Another cool feature making its way is a tap-and-hold gesture for expanding a tile in group video calls, alongside dark mode for its desktop client.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 1 July 2020
- 10:56EDT