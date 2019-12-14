Author
Tags
https://youtu.be/a23RfB7OaEQ

Marshall Stanmore II and Oculus Go VR have great discounts on Amazon

Deals. We’ve got some different deals today. If you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker, the Marshall Stanmore II is 40% off on Amazon leaving it at $200. If you want to try VR, the 32GB Oculus Go VR is currently $69 off leaving it at $130. Buy Marshall Stanmore II Buy Oculus Go VR

OPPO working on developing its own mobile chip

OPPO is reportedly gearing up to start making their own chips. The Chinese company is reportedly working on their new chip dubbed ‘M1’ but it will be an auxiliary processor, meaning it will either be an NPU, a chip for a specific task or offer support for the main chip. The company’s VP said they are investing $7B for hardware and R&D over the next three years.

Facebook may not integrate WhatsApp and Instagram because of the FTC

The FTC is apparently weighing an injunction on Facebook to stop them from integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger into their own services. The report also states that they have an ongoing antitrust investigation on Facebook for anti-competitive policies. The investigation started after Facebook announced this merger of their services, as it is basically creating a monopoly and killing competition in social apps.

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G sold out in minutes, and a new display coming in the Fold 2

The Chinese 5G version of the Galaxy Fold aka the W20 5G sold out in the Samsung store in only a few minutes despite the $2,850 price tag and Samsung is restocking it on December 20th. Now, moving on to the regular Galaxy Fold, reports claim that it sold 1M units worldwide. The new Galaxy Fold will apparently bring an Ultra-Thin-Glass display which would help with durability, be more resistant to scratches and get rid of the protective layer.

US and China could’ve reached a trade deal that avoids Apple tariffs

The US and China are close to reaching a trade deal. Apple is about to affected by this with a new 15% tariff that is going to start being applied this Sunday on products that come from China. iPhones and iPads could see a $150 price increase but with this deal they could avoid it. The deal could also ease a little tension from both countries and may other companies like Huawei could be benefitted by this. According to Bloomberg, this price increase would make Apple lose 8% in demand.

Story of the day:

We can expect a surprise announcement from OnePlus very soon

Pete Lau just tweeted out press invitations for a Special Event from OnePlus that will take place at CES 2020. We don’t know what will be announced but Pete Lau said it was something special, rumor has it that we could see that OnePlus 8 Lite which we got renders for last week. We don’t think it will be a minor announcement as they are teasing it a month before CES happens. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like

We can expect a surprise announcement from OnePlus very soon

OnePlus may be getting things ready to give us a new device, or at least a nice surprise to receive the year during CES 2020

Facebook may not integrate WhatsApp and Instagram because of the FTC

It seems that Facebook may soon start its WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger integration, but the Federal Trade Commission may want to think otherwise

Marshall Stanmore II and Oculus Go VR have great discounts on Amazon

Amazon has important discounts on the Marshal Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker and the Oculus Go VR standalone headset