5K iMacs and other interesting products are on sale right now

Deals. Don’t worry, we have some mixed deals so you don’t get bored off the Apple products. For starters, Amazon is offering renewed variants of the latest MacBook Airs starting at $750, today only . The Amazon Echo Studio is on sale bundled with a Philips Hue Bulb for $170, down from the regular $200 price tag. The Pixel Slate is also $300 off, leaving it at $499 with the keyboard bundled to it. Finally, the Powerbeats 3 are $20 off, leaving them at $79 shipped.
OPPO Reno3 Pro with six cameras, Helio P95 SoC announced

OPPO just announced the Reno3 Pro in India and it brings 6 cameras. The device has a 6.7in FHD+ display, a Helio P95 SoC, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 4025 mAh battery. At the back we have a quad camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. At the front we got dual selfie cameras with a 44MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor. The Reno3 Pro starts at $414 and goes up to $454 for the 256GB variant.

Black Shark 3 leaked render shows a design unlike any you’ve seen before

The Black Shark 3 is coming tomorrow and we’ve been getting a ton of leaks of the Black Shark 3 but now we have a render of the complete phone. The image emerged on Twitter and it shows the rear side of the phone with that triangle arrangement for the triple cameras. We can also see the accents that will light up using LED lights, the Black Shark logo and a Tencent Games logo. The magnetic charger that was teased by the company is also here, the device is also expected to bring triggers to the sides but those will only pop up when you use them and remain flushed the rest of the time.

Alleged HUAWEI P40 Pro picture reveals nothing but a giant punch-hole

Hands-on with early HUAWEI P40 prototype reveals three cameras + ToF sensor

We have a new image that was posted to Slashleaks that allegedly belongs to the Huawei P40 Pro. The image doesn’t really show anything of the phone except for the curved display and a huge pill-shaped punch hole on the top left corner. The punch hole looks like it can fit more than just dual cameras so this may also serve to bring the Mate’s facial recognition to a smaller footprint. We also have some other images of a P40 protoype (not Pro) that show triple cameras at the back, including the Periscope lens and a ToF sensor.

Is this the upcoming OPPO Find X2 Pro? Alleged real life images surface

Some new IRL images that allegedly belong to the OPPO Find X2 Pro were posted to Slashleaks as well. At the back we see a significant camera bump that houses a periscope lens at the top as well as two regular lenses and a depth sensor underneath it. From the front we get to see the curved 6.7in display with the single punch hole on the top left corner of the screen. We’re expecting the device to bring a Snapdragon 865 5G, a high refresh rate display and 65W charging.

Story of the day:

OnePlus teases something for Tuesday, March 3, but what is it?

OnePlus just posted a new teaser that they captioned "2020 is the year of surprises, can you guess what's coming?". The teaser was posted by OnePlus India and OnePlus UK and it shows some industrial machines and gears that kind of resemble their camera modules in the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. The video shows tomorrow's date on me, it is possible that we're not getting a product and they're just showing some of their new advancements like with the Concept One.
