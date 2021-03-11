Get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Sony Xperia 1 II on sale right now

Alright, I don’t mean to surprise you, but we’re gonna start today off with deals. You know you love them. Let’s start it off with Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro which I love and is currently 100 dollars off on Amazon, starting at 1199 and it has the same discount if you go for more storage. If you go for the 16-inch Intel model, for some whatever reason, that one is 200 dollars off if you go for 16GBs of RAM and 512GB of storage, leaving it at 2199. The Google Pixel 3a is 146 dollars off, leaving it at 333 dollars shipped. The Sony Xperia 1 Mark 2 which I know a lot of you love is 101 dollars off, leaving it at 1098, still pretty expensive. Finally, Samsung’s eternal trade-in deals are still available, meaning if you want to grab the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is still available for 499 with 100 dollars in instant credit if you have an eligible device. We have a ton of deals on gaming monitors, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox games in the links in the description.

Let’s switch to reports and rumors before we take it back to the hottest news and, this time it’s about iPhones. Earlier this year we had a report from DigiTimes claiming that Apple would scale back iPhone 13 mini production due to low demand. Well, according to a new Nikkei Asia report, iPhone 12 mini sales have been far lower than Apple initially expected prompting the company to cut down orders for the mini from their original plan for the first half of the year.. Pretty much confirmation to what we heard earlier. The report mentions that some suppliers were even asked to stop building components that were specifically for the mini. Apparently Cupertino will cut planned production by more than 70% at least for the time being. That being said, Apple reportedly plans to cut production of all models by 20% so, the mini is taking a 50% cutback which is still huge. Many analysts claim that the low sales are because the iPhone 11 and 12 have similar prices and offer larger displays and batteries for a almost the same price. Let’s see what ends up happening with the 2021 line up if the mini doesn’t pick up over the rest of the year.

But alright, let’s get back to official news as, we just got the ROG Phone 5 Series and well it sounds great, but I’m not sure about the looks. well it sounds Michael Fisher showed me his Ultimate unit yesterday and while he loves it, struggling with not assuming it’s a white phone with a broken back. The company took to the virtual stage to introduce 3 new gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone 5, 5 Pro and the 5 Ultimate. Of course we’ll be focusing on the Ultimate here which brings a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display running at 144 Hz with 300 Hz touch sampling. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 18 gigs RAM, I know… 18 GIGS OF RAM, half a terabyte of non expandable storage that allows support for external hard drives through NTFS, and a massive 6000 mAh battery. I mean those numbers almost sound illegal in certain countries.. Meaning damn Asus is NOT playing around. When it comes to the cameras, you get a 64 megapixel main sensor from Sony, a 13 megapixel ultra wide and ugh, I don’t even know why they bother with the 5 megapixel Macro. The phone still comes with the Air Triggers at the top with the higher-end models bringing other extra buttons as well and you can still buy the gaming pad separately. The base model for the ROG Phone 5 starts at 800 Euros, the Rog Phone 5 Pro goes for 1200 Euros, while the Ultimate will cost you 1300 Euros. If you’re interested in availability and other details, make sure you check out the links in the description.

Let’s move the spotlight back on to Apple but, not for the products you would expect, let’s talk AirPods. We’ve been waiting on the third generation AirPods for quite some time and rumors hint that we could get them at Apple’s upcoming March Event. Now we have a new report from Gizmochina that shows some renders of the AirPods 3 which were apparently based on images from suppliers. From the renders you can notice the shorter stem and the vents at the top, showing a ton of resemblance to the current AirPods Pro, but without the silicone tips. The case is also shrinking down a bit and getting wider. We also have some IRL images of these headphones from a tipster on Twitter that, doesn’t have the greatest track record, but these look like the real deal. So yeah, these are pretty much turning into AirPods Pro when it comes to design but lacking the actual Pro features like Active Noise Cancelling. Again, we’re expecting these at the March Event which is reportedly 13 days away so, we’ll keep you posted if we get more leaks.

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk OnePlus as, they have managed to take up a great amount of the spotlight today, which makes sense as we get close to the OnePlus 9 Event. Pete Lau has been on a sort of Ming Chi Kuo type of run these past couple of days, with the exception that what he says aren’t predictions. First he revealed that we will be getting a charger, and now he confirmed that we will be getting a 50 megapixel ultra wide camera for the 9 Pro with a Sony IMX766 Sensor. He also showed some sample images where, apparently they took 2 ultra wide images and you can definitely see that there is way less distortion on the 9 Pro, but of course, we’ll have to test that to see how accurate it is. Now, speaking of that camera, MKBHD posted a picture of the new “Pro” UI that reportedly comes thanks to the Hasselblad partnership that the company has been teasing. From this picture we can see how the Pro mode let’s you control Shutter Speed, ISO, Focus and more. So, we’re currently expecting three phones from OnePlus, the 9R, the 9 and the 9 Pro. The 9 Pro will reportedly pack a 6.78-inch display, running at 120Hz, Snapdragon 888 5G, 8 or 12 gigs of RAM and your typical amount of storage. From all these teasers and leaks they’re focusing a lot on the camera, where we should expect a 48 megapixel main sensor, that 50 megapixel ultra wide, and then two other cameras that are still pending to be leaked.

