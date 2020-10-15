Amazon Prime Day has the 16-inch MacBook Pro, products from LG, Samsung and more on sale

The official news Today begin with deals as this is the second and final Prime Day so, let’s just get to the mountain of deals. The 16in MacBook Pro is currently $320 off, leaving the Intel core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB variant for $2079. If you want the i9 with 1TB of storage, that one is $350 off, leaving it at $2449. The Apple Watch Series 6 is still $15 off, that leaves the 40mm variant for $385. Back to the laptops, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is $600 off, that leaves the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant for $2000 shipped, and it brings an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super. Honestly I’m kind of tired of reading all of these specs but guys, there is a crazy amount of deals in the links below on Sony phones, headphones, LG Monitors, TVs, Aukey accessories and a ton more.
The new Huawei Mate 40 to include a unique camera design

And of course TechTober isn’t over.. We’re barely going through half of it and we have some more announcements coming. We’re getting closer to the Huawei Mate 40 line and the company just put out a new teaser. The teaser shows the silhouette of the phone and shows the corners of the camera module which is apparently getting a new design. Huawei pretty much introduced stove cameras with the Mate 20 and this new stove will apparently bring somewhat of a hexagonal design. It still looks pretty similar to the one on the Mate 30, but it’s nice to see they’re still trying to switch things up. We should expect this phone on the 22nd and honestly, if it can deliver like that teaser image we got of the phone, I don’t really care about how it looks. That said, we all know a phone is about more than just the camera and the looks so we’ll see.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is starting to present erratic touchscreen issues

Now let’s talk about existing phones, particularly with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that launched a few weeks ago. No worries, my video is coming soon. . The thing is, there are several users having touchscreen issues with it on Reddit, and I mean several. Apparently, the phone seems to be having trouble distinguishing between swipe and tap gestures. Others are complaining and saying that it’s simply not responding to touch or it just responds without you touching the phone. Of course the phone isn’t new and there’s not a crazy amount of people with the issue but, it’s enough for Samsung to address this. So far, I haven’t had any issues with my unit but I’ll keep you posted on Samsung’s response and if I have problems myself…, or it could just be that we’re in Halloween month. I know, terrible joke.

Here’s everything Apple didn’t say during its iPhone 12 event

Yesterday was Apple’s Event and of course, yesterday’s Pocketnow Daily includes pretty much everything you need to know about all of the announcements. However, there’s always a few things that Apple leaves out which have emerged recently. For starters, we know that they got rid of the EarPods and Charging brick for the 12 but they are actually removing them from all of their current line up. That includes the Xr, the SE, the 11 and the 12 Line. As some sort of consolation they are cutting the price of the EarPods in half, leaving them at $10 in the Apple Store. Apparently the 20W adaptor is now down to $20 from the original $30 so, that’s a good thing I guess. Another thing Apple usually doesn’t mention is the RAM on their new iPhones. According to a new Xcode file, the iPhone 12 Pro line packs at least 6GB of RAM, while the 12 and the 12 Mini will stick to 4GB we got with the 11. And to end with this segment, on a pretty negative note, the iPhone 12 is $799 if you buy on Verizon or AT&T with special carrier offers. If you go T-Mobile or SIM unlocked, the price jumps to $829. Definitely not cool Apple, as a ton of us go SIM free.

OnePlus Buds Z earbuds promise bombastic bass on a $45.99 budget

Now let’s talk OnePlus as the company had their event for the OnePlus 8T today but, as expected that’s not all we got from them so, let’s begin with the Buds Z. These are their latest True Wireless Earbuds which bring 10mm drivers, a Dolby Atmos stereo system and an IP55 rating. OnePlus promises 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, with 3 hours on a 10 minute charge. They bring Bluetooth 5.0 and the same quick pair feature from the original Buds. They weigh 4.35 grams, bring a dedicated gaming mode and come in a white colorway. The crazy thing is that you get all of this for $49, yeah.. There’s also a special Steve Harrington Edition for $60 bucks, and they also launched an exclusive Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition for the Indian Market. These will be available on November 2nd on the OnePlus website. Oh, and before we get to the hottest, the company also announced a limited edition of the Nord in Gray Ash, so if make sure you check it out if you’re interested in the Nord. I know! $50 is insane, but can they deliver?

Story of the day:

OnePlus 8T brings a smoother 120Hz display, 65W fast charging, and a fresh design

Finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk about the OnePlus 8T which is finally official and you know it’s already in our labs. It brings the same processor from the regular 8 with the Snapdragon 865, depending on your region it’s either 8/128 or in the case of the US it’s 12GB of RAM and brings 256GB of on board storage. It runs on Oxygen OS 11 meaning, Android 11 out of the box bringing the new features like Zen Mode 2.0 and Group Zen Mode. It brings a 4500 mAh battery but, it now brings 65W Warp Charge, promising a full charge in 39 minutes, and even support for up to 45 watts on any Power Delivery charger that provides it. Now, let’s move on to the design which is getting a big overhaul for a OnePlus smartphone. It brings a flat 6.55in AMOLED Display running at 120Hz, with a 402ppi. The punch hole is still at the top left corner housing a 16MP selfie shooter. At the back we got a new stove camera module which includes an optically stabilized 48MP main sensor, a 16MP Ultra Wide, a forgettable 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. It comes in two color variants, Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver… buuut… it starts at $749 and it is currently available for pre-orders, it’ll be available on stores by October 23rd.
