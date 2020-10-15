Amazon Prime Day has the 16-inch MacBook Pro, products from LG, Samsung and more on sale
The official news Today begin with deals as this is the second and final Prime Day so, let’s just get to the mountain of deals. The 16in MacBook Pro is currently $320 off, leaving the Intel core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB variant for $2079. If you want the i9 with 1TB of storage, that one is $350 off, leaving it at $2449. The Apple Watch Series 6 is still $15 off, that leaves the 40mm variant for $385. Back to the laptops, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is $600 off, that leaves the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant for $2000 shipped, and it brings an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super. Honestly I’m kind of tired of reading all of these specs but guys, there is a crazy amount of deals in the links below on Sony phones, headphones, LG Monitors, TVs, Aukey accessories and a ton more.