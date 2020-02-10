Tons of Amazon devices are on sale right now

Deals. Amazon is ready for Valentine’s Day with a bunch of deals on their own devices. Starting off, the Amazon Echo Dot is $20 off leaving it at $30 shipped, the Echo Show 5 is available for $65 shipped, the Echo Buds are $40 off as well as the Echo Show 8. They also have deals on Kindles, Ring bundles and more.

Google “Sunfish” is the Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730 SoC

A couple of weeks ago we got some possible codenames for the Google Pixel 4a which were just confirmed by XDA along with some specs. The Pixel 4a’s codename is Sunfish and it will apparently pack a Snapdragon 730 processor which doesn’t bring 5G as some rumors hinted. Other specs include a 5.7-5.8in display, a punch hole display, a headphone jack, a finger-print scanner at the back and a USB Type C port.

Bought the Moto Razr? You won’t like the results of this durability test

CNET just made a new durability test on the new Moto RAZR to see how many folds it could handle. The test was performed with a robot and their goal was for it to open and close 100K times. Sadly, after 27K folds the hinge started to malfunction by getting harder to close, making noise and other issues, even though the display still worked. The average person picks up their phone around 52 times a day which means that the RAZR could only last you about a year and a half if you open and close it 52 times a day. This robot test isn’t as accurate as it can be though as it isn’t a human palm and it doesn’t handle it the same.

We have some new leaks of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro which were teased at the Qualcomm Summit. Some new images show that the launch event will take place on February 23 at MWC. The other images show some posters of the phone that show quad cameras, including that 108MP sensor Xiaomi made with Samsung. The Mi 10 line up is also expected to bring the Snapdragon 865, a 5250 mAh battery, LPDDR5 RAM and a punch hole display.

The price of the upcoming iPhone 9 has leaked, once again

We’ve been getting a lot of leaks for the upcoming iPhone 9. A new report from the Fast Company backs up Ming Chi Kuo’s report from October and claims that the phone will cost $399 after all. The leaks still hint to it bringing the A13 chip, 3GB of RAM, a single camera at the back, 64GB and 128GB options and a Touch ID sensor. Productions is supposed to start this month if everything goes well with China’s outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Story of the day:

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 may launch sooner than expected

OnePlus has launched their new flagships on May for two years straight now. A new leak claims that we may get to see the OnePlus 8 line-up earlier this year. The tipster says that the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and maybe the Lite variant could be launched in late March or in April. He also says that we could expect a green color variant with these phones. A new image from a different source shows the green color variant along with some specs. The specs include the Snapdragon 865, a 6.5in display, 8GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage and that 120Hz refresh rate display.

