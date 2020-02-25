Apple’s 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, gaming monitors and more on sale

Deals. B&H currently has the 2019 15in MacBook Pro with a $700 discount. You can get the 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage variant for $2100 shipped. Moving on to Amazon, the Powerbeats 3 are $21 off, leaving them at $79 shipped. Finally, we the Amazon’s 4K Fire Stick is as low as $25. We also have more deals in the links in the description.

Alleged LG V60 ThinQ render appears online

We have a new render that allegedly belongs to the LG V60 ThinQ. The render shows the phone from the front where we are able to see a waterdrop notch, which means it’ll bring a single selfie camera unlike the V50S ThinQ which had dual cameras. The earpiece also seems to be bigger which could hint to dual speakers. The V60 ThinQ is also expected to bring a 4-channel microphone system, a 5000 mAh battery, a quad camera setup, the Snapdragon 865 and 8GB of RAM.

SONY announces Xperia 1 II flagship and Xperia PRO 5G

Sony announced a bunch of devices today at their virtual conference but, let’s focus on their flagships. The Sony Xperia 1 Mark II has a 6.5in 4K OLED display, with a 21:9 aspect ratio, motion blur detection and a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. At the back we get a quad camera setup with three 12MP shooters and a ToF sensor. It also brings a 4000 mAh battery and a headphone jack, price tag and availability will be released later. The company also announced the Xperia Pro which is their new approach at 5G. It brings most of the features of the Xperia 1 II like the display, cameras and more but it packs a 4-way mmWave antenna system. The main selling point is that it can broadcast 360 video and it even brings an HDMI port, to be used as a secondary display for content creation.

Huawei Mate Xs launched with improved hinge design and Kirin 990 5G SoC

Huawei just had their virtual conference where they announced their new foldable, the Mate Xs. The Mate Xs brings a Kirin 990 5G SoC and a better hinge mechanism. It brings an 8in FHD+ foldable OLED display, 8GB of RAM and a quad camera system that includes a 40MP main sensor, a 16MP wide angle, an 8MP telephoto and a ToF sensor. It also packs a 4500 mAh battery with 55W charging. The 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant will cost you €2,499 and it will be available globally next month.

We could have the first Mac without an Intel processor soon

We know Apple wants to start manufacturing their own chips and modems for their products. According to a new Ming Chi Kuo report, they might move on to their own processors when it comes to Macs by the first half of 2021. The report mentions that the new 5G iPhones and the new iPad Pros with miniLED displays in the second half of 2020 will bring 5nm TSMC processors, but Apple would launch a Mac in 2021 with a processor designed by them. The report claims that Cupertino has become more aggressive with research, development, production and investments when it comes to these 5nm chips.

Story of the day:

Alleged OnePlus 8 Pro 5G pictured in purple/violet

We have a new image that allegedly belongs to the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. The image was posted to Slashleaks and shows the phone in a purple/violet color variant. We can see a triple camera setup at the back that resembles the one on the 7 Pro and a OnePlus 5G branding at the bottom. We also have another image that shows the same device wrapped up in some plastic where we are only able to see the triple cameras and the OnePlus logo. The OnePlus 8 line up is expected to launch earlier than expected, with reports hinting a late March or April launch.







