Marshall Stanmore II and Oculus Go VR have great discounts on Amazon

Deals. We have some deals on Amazon that start with the Moto Z4 which is 30% off leaving it at $399, the Moto G7 is also $180 on the 64GB variant. Amazon Fire tablets are starting at $120 for the 32GB variants and $175 for the 64GB variants. The Xbox One S with 1TB of storage (disk free) is available for $150. Finally, we also have deals on speakers like the Bose SoundLink Color II, the LG PK5 XBOOM and more in the link in the description.

Roborock S5 Max brings premium vacuuming and mopping to the United States

Roborock just announced their new S5 Max Home Vacuum and Mop Robot. The S5 brings its own water tank and can mop up to 2000n sq ft in one battery charge, and has enough sucction to vacuum an entire house. It packs a 5200 mAh battery that gives you 150 hours of operation, it also finds its own way to the charging dock once the battery ends. You can get the S5 Max for $599 in the US and Amazon but it is currently available for $539 on Amazon until December 20th.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition arrives in the US with 1TB storage

We know a lot of you are fans of the ASUS ROG Phone II with its crazy specs. The Ultimate Edition has been out in Europe for a while now but it is finally reaching the US. The 1TB Ultimate Edition with the 12GB of RAM, the 6000 mAh battery and two USB C ports is available on AT&T in the US for $1,100. If that is too much, the Elite Edition is available for $900.

Finally! Snapdragon 865’s CPU beats the Apple A13

According to some new tests, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 might be on par with the Apple A13 Bionic. The test shows that the Snapdragon 865 got a 20% speed boost from the 855, while the A13 only got a 5% boost from the A12. In some cases the A13 loses by around 5% to the 865 but in others it wins by around 5% as well. We’ll see what Apple brings this September.

Report suggests penta-camera on the Galaxy S11 and S11+

We have a new report from LetsGoDigital that gives us some details on the Samsung Galaxy S11 line up’s camera. According to the report, it will feature a penta-camera setup with the 108MP primary sensor, a 5x telephoto lens, a Bright Night camera for low light, and a ToF sensor. We have no word on the fifth lens just yet but it will most likely be a wide angle lens. It also claims that the punch hole for the selfie camera will be significantly smaller. The battery sizes will be 4000 mAh for the S11e, 4500 mAh for the S11 and the 5000 mAh for the S11 Plus.

Story of the day:

Full specs of three OnePlus 8 devices have been leaked

We have a massive leak for the specs of three different OnePlus 8 variants. Starting off with the OnePlus 8 Lite which will reportedly pack a 6.4in display, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, the Snapdragon 865, triple cameras including a 48MP sensor and a 4000 mAh battery for around $430. The regular OnePlus 8 will apparently pack 8GB or 12GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, the Snapdragon 865 with 5G support and triple cameras including a 60MP main sensor starting at $472 and going up to $573. Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro with a 6.7in display, the Snapdragon 865, triple cameras with the 60MP main sensor and upgrades on the other sensors as well as 10x hybrid zoom, storage and RAM go all the way up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the price starts at $645 and goes up to $788 for the decked out variant.

