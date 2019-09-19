Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 7T Pro NOT Coming to the US?? (video)

Choose your Google Pixel 3

Deals. It’s been like a month but believe it or not the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still $300 off at the Google Store. The regular Pixel 3 is available for $399 and the 3 XL goes for $449. They also have one deal on the Nest Mini and a lot of deals on their security cameras and other products.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger batteries

People have already done some teardowns of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro revealing more about the insides as Apple doesn’t give us specifics. All of them bring thicker Single Cell L-Shaped batteries with the biggest one being a 3,969 mAh battery, 25% bigger than the XS Max All of them bring 4GB of RAM and it looks like the Qualcomm deal came in too late as they all bring Intel m All of them bring 4GB of RAM and it looks like the Qualcomm deal came in too late as they all bring Intel modems.

Huawei Mate30 Pro leak suggests dual-40MP cameras, insane 7,680fps slo-mo recording

We have a new report that claims some familiar specs for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro that we should see very soon. Kirin 990, 5G support, 4,500 mAh battery, 40W wired charging with 27W wireless charging as well as the 2 40MP sensors. Ultra High Definition Night Mode and 7,680fps slow-mode video recording are also being teased.

This 2019 iPad Pro dummy shows that we may get triple cameras soon

A while back, a report claimed that the iPad Pros might get the same triple camera system as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. This report got right the fact that iPhones would be able to take 3 pictures at the same time. Now we have a dummy unit of the iPad where we see the camera module even though it doesn’t look finished with the smart connector at the bottom. This is apparently a nod to Pro users for them to be able to shoot and edit 4K video on their iPad. Let’s see what happens at that rumored October Event.

You can’t even buy the Galaxy Fold yet and Samsung is already teasing a better foldable phone You can’t even buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold but Samsung is already teasing their second foldable phone. Ice Universe posted on Twitter an image of a preheating poster at an exhibition where we see the Galaxy W20 5G which according to him will be a flip phone. We don’t have a better image but you can clearly see this looks like a foldable.

Story of the day:

More leaked renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro now show us the new McLaren Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro might not come to the United States alongside its sibling

We have a new render, this time of the OnePlus 7T Pro that shows the very similar design to the OnePlus 7 Pro with the pop-up camera and the vertical array at the back. Pete Lau also confirmed in a call that the company is working on a 7T 5G for later this year that will come to Sprint. Other rumors hint that the 7T Pro might not make it to the states, only the McLaren 7T Pro and the regular 7T.

