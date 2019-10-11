Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren is Hot, BUT There’s a Catch!? (video)

We saw some leaks of the OPPO Reno Ace earlier, but it is now here. It will be available in China first and expand later, it packs either 8 or 12GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, 6.5in 1080p display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 4 cameras at the back. These consist of a Sony IMX 48MP main sensor, a 3MP telephoto, an 8MP ultra wide and a 2MP monochrome shooter. It is also the fastest charging phone with 65W charging and it starts at around $420.

Some iPhone 11 users are reporting curious display scratches out of nowhere

A growing number of iPhone users are complaining that their iPhone 11s are scratching without any drops or incidents. Now, the cracks aren’t too visible to the point where you would call it shattered but they can feel it in different parts of the display, even after they have only been using the phone for 24hrs.