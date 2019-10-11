Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren is Hot, BUT There’s a Catch!? (video)
LG G8 ThinQ offers 128GB of storage for $500 (Reg. $800)
Deals. Amazon currently has the LG G8 ThinQ available for $350 off. This is the 128GB Unlocked Variant which you can get for $500 shipped.
Google Pixel Watch coming next week, report suggests
The same report that claimed we should see a 5G variant of the Google Pixel 4 next week also says that the Pixel Watch will finally come out as well. He first mentioned it in a report in February and is now following up on it. No specs or details were listed.
Black Shark 2 Pro hits Europe: How much gaming phone do you get for €600?
For those of you in Europe in need of a gaming phone, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro is finally making its way to Europe. The main differences between it and the regular Black Shark 2 are the Snapdragon 855 Plus and UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage with a starting price of €599.
OPPO Reno Ace official with SD855+, 4 cameras, 65W fast charging
We saw some leaks of the OPPO Reno Ace earlier, but it is now here. It will be available in China first and expand later, it packs either 8 or 12GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, 6.5in 1080p display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 4 cameras at the back. These consist of a Sony IMX 48MP main sensor, a 3MP telephoto, an 8MP ultra wide and a 2MP monochrome shooter. It is also the fastest charging phone with 65W charging and it starts at around $420.
Some iPhone 11 users are reporting curious display scratches out of nowhere
A growing number of iPhone users are complaining that their iPhone 11s are scratching without any drops or incidents. Now, the cracks aren’t too visible to the point where you would call it shattered but they can feel it in different parts of the display, even after they have only been using the phone for 24hrs.
Story of the day:
OnePlus 7T Pro: Price, release date, availability, and deals are here!
OnePlus just announced in London the OnePlus 7T Pro along with the 7T Pro McLaren Edition. There is only one configuration of the 7T Pro which 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with the McLaren Edition serving as the higher tier with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They both have minor upgrades like 4085 mAh battery, Snapdragon 855 Plus and 30T Warp Charging. In the cameras we have a triple system with a new Nightscape and the new Macro Mode which they showcased. The 7T Pro is around $762 and the McLaren $989 and it is looking like they will only be available in Europe and India.
Subscribe:
http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub
http://pocketnow.com
Follow us:
http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow
http://facebook.com/pocketnow
http://twitter.com/pocketnow
http://google.com/+pocketnow