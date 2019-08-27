Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 7T LEAKED with a NEW CAMERA! (video)

The Apple Watch Series 4 gets discounts before the launch of the Series 5

Deals. Amazon is currently taking off $70 off the Apple Watch Series 4 on both cellular and GPS models as we are very close to the 5. Some discounts are applied until checkout and B&H is matching these deals as well.

Disney+ is coming soon with free 4K and other goodies

Guys, did you see the Mandalorian trailer right now? It was #1 on trending yesterday. Yeah Disney+ is not playing around. The company has been making some noise lately announcing the exclusive titles they will bring to the streaming service. Some details include the fact that it will launch on November 12 for $6.99 which will allow you to have 7 profiles on a single account, four simultaneous streams and 4K for free. They also have an ESPN and Hulu bundle for $12.99. All this combined is still $3 cheaper than Netflix 4K.

Apple and other US companies have been ordered to look for alternatives to China

It seems like the whole US and China trade war is starting to affect consumers. The POTUS just tweeted out that US companies like Apple have to start finding alternatives for China, even just for shipping. Apple, Qualcomm and Nvidia were immediately affected as their stocks are down, Apple went down 4.6%.

You can pre-register to get the Samsung Galaxy Fold in China right now

We are still waiting on the Galaxy Fold, the redesigned variant may be unveiled next week at IFA now that the Note 10 is out. Pre-registrations began in China, they are not pre-orders but this is for Samsung to have an estimate on how much people will want the phone at least in China. We hope to see it next week and we’ll have live coverage if we do.

According to leaked image, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have four cameras We have a new leaked promo image for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro from Weibo that shows the quad camera circular array at the back. The flash would be on the side, it would have two main sensors, the ultra wide camera and the fourth sensor would be a 5x periscopic zoom sensor,. The charging has also been confirmed for 40W and 27W wireless. The phones are set to be revealed on September 6.

Story of the day:

New leaks of the OnePlus 7T show us a weird triple camera arrangement

We have new CAD renders of the OnePlus 7T, not 7T Pro. The phone has a waterdrop notch at the front and pretty much the same design as the 7 with an exception for the camera. It has a circular triple camera array like the one rumored for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

