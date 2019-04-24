Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 7 Pro Event, Honor 20 Pro Rumors & more (video)

Sprint and AT&T reach settlement in 5G Evolution lawsuit

According to recent reports, Sprint and AT&T have amicably settled the 5G Evolution lawsuit. Details are yet unknown but this is what we know so far.

Despite rumors, Huawei Mate X won’t be delayed like the Galaxy Fold

Rumors surfaced shortly after news broke that the Galaxy Fold’s launch is postponed, that the Huawei Mate X will be delayed too.

Apple Rumored to Add USB Mouse Support to iPad Pro as Accessibility Feature

On the latest episode of the Connected podcast on Relay FM, MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci suggested that USB mouse support could eventually be coming to the iPad Pro as an accessibility feature.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro rumor round-up: a cheaper P20 Pro and P30 Pro?

There have been plenty of rumors and reports around the Honor 20, and some about the Honor 20 Pro, which could lead to a cheaper P20 Pro and P30 Pro.

Story of the day:

OnePlus 7 launch for the series set for May 14

It’s official: the OnePlus 7 series of devices will see its official debut on May 14. We’re expecting not one, not two, but three phones.

Complete OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro specs leaked

A recent Twitter leak tries to anticipate the specs of the upcoming trio of OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

More expensive OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed by CEO Pete Lau

While there were some doubts regarding the existence of the OnePlus 7 Pro, company CEO Pete Lay talks about the phone, and how expensive it will be.

