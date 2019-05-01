Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 7 Pro official teasers, Galaxy S10 5G on fire & more (video)

The Dual-SIM Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ are respectively $596, $675, and $775 on eBay

Deals. You can get a discount on any of the dual-SIM Galaxy S10 models on eBay right now. The Galaxy S10 E goes for $596, the regular S10 is on for$675 and the S10 Plus is available for $775. These are the unlocked dual-SIM variants.

Google says Pixel sales are down, blames ‘pressures’ in premium segment

The Google Pixel 3 sales have been down when compared to the Pixel 2 sales. The company is blaming it on the pressure of the premium segment as well as the price bump the Pixel 3 had. We also think it may have a little something to do with the design.

‘Burnt’ Galaxy S10 5G not a cause of device malfunction, says Samsung

A Galaxy S10 5G caught on fire in South Korea a couple of days ago. The user says that the phone was sitting on a table and it started smelling like smoke and later was covered in smoke. Samsung checked the device and said that there was nothing wrong with it and did not reimburse the customer. We don’t know if he was using a third party charger.

Foxconn Reportedly Investing in MicroLED Display Tech for Future iPhones

A recent report claimed that Apple’s next step from OLED would be microLED displays. Foxconn is heavily investing in microLED displays to try and get more orders from Apple. The switch to microLED displays could be as soon as next year so Foxconn wants to be prepared to be Apple’s supplier.

Story of the day:

OnePlus 7 Pro newspaper ad confirms there won’t be a notch, teases pop-up selfie camera

OnePlus 7 Pro camera samples confirm ultra-wide lens for triple-camera array

OnePlus 7 Pro packaging leaks confirms new Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 car charger

We have new camera samples of the OnePlus 7 Pro that confirm that the phone will have a ultra wide camera. They also have a 7 Pro add on the NY Times that says, no bells and whistles, no bezel, no notch, no lag, no bloatware and no $2000 price tag. This confirms the sliding selfie camera for the 7 Pro but not for the regular 7.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow