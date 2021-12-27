Pocketnow Daily: OFFICIAL Galaxy S22 Leaks? NEW iPhone 14 Display Details & more! (video)

The official news today begin with non-other than Motorola.. I know that the last couple of RAZR's haven't been the best, despite them being the ones to bring back the clamshell format but it looks like they don't want to stop there. Now we have a new report from Android Authority claiming that the RAZR 3 is in the works and it was actually spotted by a Motorola Executive who has confirmed it and actually made some promises by saying it'll be a significant upgrade over the last gen RAZR 5G. I know, it sounds like something any company executive would get fired for, but wait, there's more. He wrote on Weibo that they're silently preparing this foldable with more advanced chip computing power, a better interface and a more atmospheric appearance. He also revealed that this phone will be originally launched in China, but eventually make it overseas. Now do I have to break it to him, or can someone come and explain to him what silently preparing means, and let's also hope they can match the Z Flip 3 in price tag.

Moving on, let's talk about iPhones and a new report that sounds semi-official at this point since so many sources seem to agree, let's just hope it doesn't go the Apple Watch route. Earlier this month we talked about how the new Pro iPhones would bring a punch-hole display, with LG being the main supplier. Now, we have a new report claiming that Samsung will be supplying all of the punch hole cutout displays for the iPhone 14 Pro, and LG will provide all of the displays for the iPhone 14 Pro Max Devices. Both of these would bring the same specifications with LTPO technology, with the main difference being in size. I just find it kinda weird how they're choosing LG instead of Samsung for the most expensive iPhone, and especially with LG's shinning track record with OLED panels on smartphones.. For those of you wondering, there's also multiple rumors claiming that the mini will finally die in favor of an iPhone 14 Max, rocking a 6.7-inch display along the regular 14 at 6.1 but, they reportedly won't bring high refresh rate and they'll most likely bring a notch. So yeah, I wouldn't get my hopes all the way up since it's still very early but, punch hole iPhones are coming in September.

Let's switch on to OnePlus and the 10 Series, or the 10 Pro rather since we haven't gotten any word on the regular model. For starters, we have a couple of confirmed specifications from Pete Lau himself, saying that this phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it'll feature an LTPO 2.0 display. That sounds great, but we don't know nothing about what the difference is to the LTPO we know just yet. That said, Pete did confirm that Samsung is the one developing this technology for the OnePlus 10 Pro. In case you're wondering, it's tipped to bring a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. But, moving on to launch dates, GSM Arena spotted that the OnePlus 10 Pro can already be reserved on JD.com and it appears to be set up for pre-orders on January 4th which is reportedly the date the phone will be launching in China. Sadly, we don’t know when it'll be available for other markets but this is crazy early for a OnePlus phone as we typically get their flagships between March and May. I guess the question is how many of you are excited for this phone?

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series as the leaks have been seriously piling up for the past week. Starting off with dummy units, there are a ton, and I mean a ton of hands on images going around showing off the three devices. And that's great but now we have new ones from GSM Arena showing off the difference in the devices foot print. And you can also tell that instead of the matte metal accent we got early this year, the regular models now bring a glossy camera hump. They also posted a picture of the three different Ultras side by side and it looks like the new one is about the same size as the previous generations but, you can definitely tell the resemblance to the Note in this one. Speaking on the Ultra, a tweet from Ice Universe shows a screenshot claiming that the 108MP mode in the S22 Ultra brings a new button which serves for AI detail enhancement. After using it, your photos would have more details, colors and brightness than the regular 108MP sensor. He also said previously that the sensor has been refined so we should expect some improvements. Last but not least, there's also a leaked PR poster showing the S22 Ultra, with an S Pen next to the Galaxy S21... And, can I say, I'm glad that Mystic Bronze will be making a comeback.