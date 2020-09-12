Apple’s new iMac, several Samsung Galaxy smartphones and more on sale today
Deals. Amazon still has their Samsung sale going on, where they have a ton of bundles. You can save $246 on a Note 20 Ultra bundle where you get the Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Live, a Galaxy Tab S6 and the Watch Active 2 for $2142… Sheesh.. You save but it’s not cheap. If you only want the Note, it’s $200 off, meaning you can get the entry level Ultra variant for $1099. The latest 27in iMac with the 5K Retina Display is $100 off, that leaves the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD variant for $1700. If you want better specs and more storage we also have more deals for that. We have more deals on the Galaxy S20 , Beats by Dre, Sony TVs and more in the links below.