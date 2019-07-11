Pocketnow Daily: Nintendo Switch Lite: Everything You Should Know! (video)

Google Store emailing promo codes that discount Pixel 3 and 3 XL by $300

Deals. Google just sent out promo codes that discount the Pixel 3 and 3 XL up to $300 off. A glitch was preventing users to redeem but a correction email was sent after with the right codes. All users can get a $200 discount and others are eligible for an extra $100.

Mobvoi announces TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

And for those of you who thought Wear OS was short of new hardware, Mobvoi has just announcd the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE. Mobvoi re-engineered the watch to leverage its 4G/LTE wireless connectivity. Powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC, it features 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. The display is the same dual-approach from the standard version with a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with 400 x 400 resolution, and a FSTN LCD screen. Expect some coverage soon as our

Prime Video is on Chromecast and Android TV, plus YouTube on Fire TV

The greatest crossover since Avenger’s Endgame just occurred, Amazon Prime Video is now available on Android TV and Chromecast. YouTube is also now available for Amazon Fire TV devices. For now only select devices have it but more will soon as it rolls out. Check the list in the link in the description.

US to ease Huawei trade restrictions with heavy caveats

The Trump administration is giving some clarity to the Huawei ban and how they will ease it. US Commerce Secretary just said they will issue licenses to products that are not a threat to the US. They did say that Huawei is still on the entity list and doesn’t change the scope of items requiring licenses. We still don’t know if they can use Android but Intel and Qualcomm have been silently rooting for the government to ease the ban as they state that smartphones and laptops servers are not security issues. Huawei spent $11B in American equipment last year.

[Update: Note 10+] Galaxy Note 10 renders show off gradient color variant in our best look yet We have new renders that look very official of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 provided by WinFuture that show off the color variants. We have a Prism Silver that looks a lot like the P20 Pro’s gradient along with the usual black variant. This is the regular Note 10 which is why it lacks the extra camera lens. SamMobile sources also tell us that the 5G variant of the Note 10’s storage will start at 256GB and go up all the way to 1TB, the 1TB will have 12GB of RAM.

Story of the day:

Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller, cheaper Switch built exclusively for handheld play

Nintendo just announced the Nintendo Switch Lite, which should make many of you happy if you’re looking for the Nintendo Switch experience on a budget, but there’s a catch. See, usually Lite versions of a product are just less powerful devices that provide the same experience or slightly watered down. This one does not. Think of the Switch Lite as more of a DS or GameBoy that can play Nintendo Switch games.

○ That means this is a handheld only device, so it won’t come with a hub in the box and you can’t just buy one and connect it to your TV. That won’t work.

○ Technically you can play all existing games, but Nintendo made so much emphasis on games having to mention that they support handheld mode, that it does make us think there might be games that won’t work with it in the future.

○ The Joy-cons are also built-in, so do not break them. I’ve already replaced a pair on my switch. Still they do bring improvements in better directional controls as an alterative to the joy sticks.

○ This means the controls don’t have vibration or motion support, but you can pair a standard set of joycons with it, obviously sold separately.

○ Really the only benefit over a standard Switch is improved battery life thanks to a better chip placement

Color options will be yellow, gray and turquoise, and expect a launch in September for $199.

