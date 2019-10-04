Pocketnow Daily: Next iPhone SE to Change in Size and Design?! (video)

Score Motorola’s unlocked Moto G7 Android Smartphone at $230 (Save $70)

Deals. We have a good amount of Apple news today so let’s avoid iPad deals. The Moto G7 is currently available at B&H for $230 shipped in its 64GB configuration for those of you looking for a midranger.

Possible noise cancelling AirPods suggested by iOS 13.2 beta

A new icon in the iOS 13.2 Beta suggests that Apple is working on a pair of noise cancelling AirPods. A leaked image from September was rumored to be these AirPods and has a striking resemblance to the logo we see in the Beta. The model number is B298 and we might see them this month at the iPad and MacBook Event.

Future MacBooks could have a screen-based keyboard that looks and feels real

Apple has been moving on from buttons in their products for a while now. They killed the home button, the mechanical track pad and started to include the Touch Pad in their Macs. A new patent suggests that the company might want to get rid of the keyboard as well in the future. The patent mentions, entirely simulated motion with a mix of haptic motors and electrostatic charge to provide a realistic simulation of key edges and key travel and even centering the fingers on the keys.

Google apps can no longer be installed on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro

It looks like you are not able to install Google apps on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro after a researcher revealed how LZPlay was using specialized Android permissions to install Google apps as system apps. The method was now filed as ‘sketchy’ and LZPlay was taken down. Even if you downloaded the APK in the past, the installer is not working. No other solutions have been posted since.

Report: In search of Pixel 4 face data, Google contractors ‘targeted’ homeless people Apparently one of the firms Google hired to get the face scans done to the public for gift cards was doing some shady practices. The Atlanta firm called, Randstad was reportedly targeting homeless people, and college students. They would tell them to play with the phone for $5 and telling them to play a ‘selfie game’. They did not tell the people they were being recorded or that they were working with Google. When the ‘selfie game’ ended people often asked if they were being recorded and the employees were instructed to say no. Neither Google nor the firm have commented on the matter.

Story of the day:

Kuo: Apple to release ‘iPhone SE 2’ in Q1 2020 with iPhone 8 design, A13 processor

According to Ming Chi Kuo, Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2 in Q1 of 2020. It will bring a design that looks like the iPhone 8 with a 4.7in display and Touch ID home button.display and Touch ID home button. Inside it would bring an A13, 3GB of RAM and updated internals. Kuo predicts that Apple would sell 30-40M units across 2020. This could be a good solution to people with older iPhones that want Face ID. We hope it launches in the same $350-399 price range but with more storage than 32GB.

