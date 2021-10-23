You May Also Like
Samsung got into a battle, and there’s a risk the company will no longer be allowed to sell 61 models of its smartphones in Russia.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 22 October 2021
- 07:30EDT
Today, we get to see some new screen protectors that compare the tempered glass of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus to the S21 Series.
- Roland Udvarlaki
- 15 October 2021
- 12:30EDT
According to Ross Young, Apple is planning to launch a 27-inch iMac with mini-LED an 120Hz ProMotion technology in the early part of 2022.
- Sanuj Bhatia
- 20 October 2021
- 03:45EDT