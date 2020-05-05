The 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad mini, Fire HD tablets and more on sale today

Deals. Amazon has Apple’s latest 10.2in iPad is currently $100 off, leaving the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB variant for $450 shipped. The iPad Mini has a $50 discount, leaving the 64GB Wi-Fi variant for $350. For those of you looking for a laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 is $170 off, which leaves the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD for $1429. Finally, the Echo Show 5 is $40 off which leaves it at $50. Buy 10.2-inch iPad Buy iPad mini Buy Fire HD 7 Buy Fire HD 8 Buy Fire HD 10 Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Buy Amazon Echo Show 5

Samsung will fix the battery issues on its Galaxy Chromebook

If you bought a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, you may have been experiencing some battery issues. The main problem with it is that Samsung tried to go too thin and light and the battery has issues keeping up with the display and the speed. Samsung has acknowledge the issues and is working with Google on some type of fix. They haven’t specified but it’ll most likely come in a software fix that’ll have to sacrifice a little of display quality to get longer battery life or bring new battery saving options. We’ll keep you posted once it happens.

Could this be the Nokia 9.3 PureView?

We’ve been hearing rumors that Nokia is working on the 9.3 PureView for later this year, and now we got some concept renders based on the rumors. The device looks like the Lumia 1020 down to the yellow color variant, in the circular camera module we get to see 5 cameras tuned by Zeiss. These are expected to be a 108MP main camera, a 64MP sensor, a wide angle camera, a telephoto lens and a macro lens. The device brings a 120Hz display which is expected to bring a 32MP selfie camera under the display. Other specs . include the Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4500 mAh battery.

LG Velvet was caught in a Korean store, full specs revealed

I’m sure you are all familiar with the LG Velvet as we get new leaks of it every day. Now, we have some new pictures and a hands on video as the phone is being showcased in a store in Korea. Most of the specs have been revealed already but the video shows some new ones, including an IP68 certification, AI powered speakers and the most important one, ASMR video recording with gimbal like stabilization. We should be getting this phone in 3 days now.

Google Pixel 4a camera review video is out even before its launch

Pixel 4a visits Geekbench, launch imminent

A Pixel launch isn’t complete without the incredible amount of leaks we get before. For starters, the Pixel 4a just passed through a Geekbench benchmark listed with 6GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 730 SoC. But we also have a full on camera review from the same guys who shared the samples last week. The camera review doesn’t really show the phone but he does reveal that the rear sensor is a 12.2MP sensor and the front is an 8MP sensor. We have a BUNCH of new samples from the video that show low light pictures, macro shots and more with pretty good quality, it is a Pixel after all.

Story of the day:

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh adds Magic Keyboard, 10th Gen Intel CPU starting at $1,299

Apple just launched a brand new update to the 13in MacBook Pro in two variants basically. Starting off with the lower end variant, it has two thunderbolt ports and even if Apple promises the 10th gen Intel processors, these lower end variants have the same old 8th Gen processors. It has Wi-Fi AC instead of Wi-Fi 6, the same display, same bezels, same speakers but it finally brings the new Magic Keyboard with the scissor switches. It starts at 8GB of RAM and goes up to 16GB, and 256GB of SSD which goes up to 2TB. This model starts at $1299. Moving on to the expensive, higher tier variants: they also bring Wi-Fi AC, the same display and bezels, the same speakers but these bring the 10th Gen Intel processors, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage. It also brings the new Magic Keyboard and 4 thunderbolt ports. This model starts at $1799. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like

10 best-selling gadgets that are all on sale this week

Feeling a bit down about the current state of the world? Spending…

OnePlus and Apple: An inverse price war in the US and India

OnePlus’ new phones have caused a stir with their high cost and price disparity between the US and India, but Apple has played that game for many years now.

The 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad mini, Fire HD tablets and more on sale today

Today’s deals include several variants of the iPad and iPad mini, the Fire HD 10 and more amazing devices from Amazon on sale