Pocketnow Daily: New MacBook Pro Imminent for End of October?! (iPhone SE 2 launch date?) (video)

Amazon slashes $149 off Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB

Deals. Amazon is currently taking up to $149 off the 2018 iPad Pro’s Wi-Fi 256GB variant. This leaves it at $800 shipped, this deal is also available at Best Buy.

HTC Exodus 1s announced as a cheap cryptocurrency phone

We recently covered how HTC‘s new CEO wants to focus back on the premium smartphone segment. Well, if you remember last year we covered some leaks for a block chain phone called Exodus. The Exodus 1s is now available as a cheap block chain phone, it packs a Snapdragon 435, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for around $219 with availability in Europe and the Middle East. Now, this launch was scheduled before Maitre’s arrival so we should expect better from HTC.

Xiaomi plans more than 10 5G phones for next year

Xiaomi seems to be taking the 5G game seriously. According to Reuters, their CEO just announced at a conference that the company plans to launch more than 10 5G phones through 2020. After they launched the Mi 9 Pro 5G they even had supply issues as they didn’t think the demand would be that high so they changed their whole 5G strategy. Now they will launch low-end, mid-range and flagship 5G segments in 2020.

Samsung will launch a phone with in-display camera next year

According to Ice Universe and some reports from Korea, Samsung will be launching a phone with the camera under the display next year. He does reassure that this will not be the Galaxy Fold 2 or the S11, we know that Samsung likes to test these features on mid-rangers so that means we might be able to see it with the Note later on.

Google will update Face Unlock on the Pixel 4 to detect open eyes Google just gave us a statement concerning how the Pixel 4 can be unlocked even with your eyes closed. The company said they will fix that in a software update in the coming months but in the meantime, you can set an extra feature that requires a pin or password for the next unlock which seems kind of cumbersome to have to activate it anytime you’re going to sleep. However, when they do fix it you will have to activate it as an option, it won’t be automatic.

Story of the day:

DigiTimes: 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Launch by End of October With Ultra-Slim Bezels and Scissor Keyboard

Kuo: ‘iPhone SE 2’ to Feature Improved Antenna Design, Production Will Begin in Early 2020

According to DigiTimes, the 16in MacBook Pro will happen before October ends. The report claims that the Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer already begun volume shipments of the laptop which will reportedly bring Intel’s new Coffee Lake Refresh processors. Other details include the much needed scissor switches we’ve been expecting. Moving on to Ming Chi Kuo, he claims that the iPhone SE 2 will bring a new LCP (liquid crystal polymer) antenna for better wireless transmission. He reiterates that production will start in early 2020 with the device being available before Q1 is over.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow