APPLE WWDC 2021

Apple’s latest iPad Pro, Microsoft laptops and more are on sale today

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, OnePlus phones and more devices are on sale

Sony’s 75-inch X950H 4K Smart TV, Fire TV Stick and more are on sale

As you’ve come to expect, the official news today begin with deals. Amazon is still undefeated when it comes to Apple deals. You can currently get the brand new M1 iPad for 50 dollars off, leaving the 11-inch variant for 750 for the base model.. Exactly, the tablet that just launched right now. If you want a 12.9-inch variant, the 2020 model is currently 100 dollars off, leaving the 256 gigs of storage variant for 999. Sticking to Amazon but moving on to Samsung, the regular Galaxy Note 20 is available for 200 dollars off, leaving the base model for 799. If you go on to Samsung.com, the Galaxy S21 is still available for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 300 and the S21 Ultra for 500 if you have a device to trade in. Finally, OnePlus has the OnePlus 8 for 200 dollars off, leaving the base model for 499. Or you can also go for the 8T which is 150 dollars off, leaving the 12 Gigs of RAM variant for 599. We have more deals on Sony TVs, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more in the links in the description.
This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Sticking to some official news, let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung as, the company just launched a brand new tablet that had been in the rumor mill for quite some time. We just got the Galaxy Tab S7 FE which brings a similar design to the regular Tab S7, from the metal build to the AKG speakers, and it actually brings sub 6 5G support as well. Probably, the biggest downgrade here is the display which is a 12.4-inch LCD display rather than the AMOLED panel you get on the regular variants, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing for those looking for more color accuracy. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 4 Gigs of RAM, 64 Gigs of expandable storage and a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. You also get an 8MP sensor at the back with a 5MP selfie shooter for video calls and of course, the S Pen is still here. Now, at the moment this is currently just available in Europe, for 649 Euros and it comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black Trims. Let’s see if the company releases more details on availability soon as, it was a very interesting silent release.

iPod Touch leak shows a design that blends iPhone 12 and iPad Air

Let’s move the spotlight on to Cupertino for the first time today, starting with the iPod. Yes, you heard that right. This has been and is gearing up to be a huge hardware year for Apple, we’ve gotten a new iMac, new iPad Pro, and we’re waiting for some refreshes at WWDC as well.. More on that later, and it looks like the iPod Touch is getting some love as well. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser tweeted a couple of days ago that an iPod Touch refresh will be launched in the Fall, just in time for the iPods 20th year anniversary. He also teamed up with a couple of sources and gave us some renders on what to expect and you can just tell that Apple is really pushing this new design strategy. We get flat edges like we get on the iPhone, the same single camera at the back but the color variants are in line with the new iMacs and iPad Air. At the front we get slim bezels but, there’s no home button for Touch ID or Face ID sensors which means that, we’re either getting Touch ID in the power button or an under-display fingerprint scanner, or at least we can hope right. Of course, we haven’t heard anything from other sources so let’s take it with a grain of salt but I wonder if this iPod Touch refresh also has something to do with Apple Music Lossless.. Since it’s an iPod.

The latest Google Pixel 6 and 5a rumors reveal specs, pricing and more

Before we get back to Apple and to the hottest news, let’s talk about Google, the Pixel 6 Series and what we can expect from the internals. Recently Max Weinbach went on a podcast where he revealed some tidbits of information he got from his sources. Starting with the SoC, according to Weinbach, Google’s Whitechapel won’t be as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. It’ll apparently be built on Samsung’s 5nm process but when it comes to raw performance it’ll land somewhere in between the Snapdragon 865 and 888 so, not quite a flagship chip for 2021. Apparently what’s special about this SoC is the Neural Processing Unit and Image Signal Processor inside which will be specifically built by Google. Usually this is included in whatever Snapdragon or Exynos chip phones bring, but if you remember that Pixel Core we used to get in the past, think of this as a similar approach. Technically it should be a major upgrade considering we’re finally getting some new hardware. Weinbach also claims that the color variants will be more of a peach and gold combo like we got from the Pixel 3, as well as a green, silver and black designs. Other internal reports also claim that Google wants to go in on marketing, even rivaling Sammy’s budget so, it looks like they really want to push the 6 Series. Finally, Weinbach claimed that the Pixel 5a will launch with the Pixel 6 but it will be priced higher than the Pixel 4a and it won’t bring any wireless charging. So yeah, that’ll be a weirdo.

Story of the day:

14-inch MacBook Pro Confirmed for WWDC?

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about WWDC. I mean, you’d think we’d just talk software updates as this has been Apple’s way to handle this event for a bit, but it seems we are getting hardware this year. And for history, yes even the iPhone 4 was announced at WWDC. This time it won’t be iPhone though. Let’s talk MacBook Pro. Last week we had a report from Luke Miani that mentioned we could be getting the 14-inch MacBook Pro at WWDC and now we have some more confirmation and teasers to match. In one of the WWDC teasers, if you zoom in on the girls glasses you can see the code for three different emojis, which then pretty much translate to “Eat, Sleep, Mac”. These are then said to be true a few lines of code later, so this could be a pretty subtle teaser from Apple saying that we will be getting a new Mac at WWDC but it might just be macOS as a major update as well, like who knows. However, AppleTrack picked this story up and then Jon Prosser quote tweeted it saying he can confirm that the MacBook Pro is coming. Now, to be fair, Prosser simply said it’s coming and didn’t explicitly say at WWDC but, it seems pretty clear since the reference was to the WWDC tweet. If you’re wondering what we can expect for this Mac is a complete redesign with smaller bezels on the display, no Touch Bar on the keyboard and a ton of new ports (for a Mac at least) including MagSafe, HDMI, Thunderbolt and an SD Card slot. We’re only a couple of weeks away so let’s see if we get any more leaks or teasers.
