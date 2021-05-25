You May Also Like
Many users complained that their phones wouldn’t move past the “copy data” page, even if they opted not to copy data.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 19 May 2021
- 08:00EDT
Android phones will soon act as a digital key to lock, unlock or even start your car courtesy of NFC and Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 18 May 2021
- 20:13EDT
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to sport a triple camera system that could consist of a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 11 May 2021
- 04:04EDT