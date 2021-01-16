Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and several monitors are on sale today

OnePlus 8T, The Moto RAZR 5G, and tons of Samsung Galaxy devices are on sale today

Alright, can I just say that no company is doing deals better than Samsung right now. Yesterday we got their Galaxy Unpacked, and that pre-order deal is just too sweet to pass out. Just to recap, the Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra and all the products announced today are already available for pre-orders, giving you some nice perks if you do. In the case of the Galaxy S21, you can get it for as low as $75 if you have the right device to trade-in and you also get $200 in instant credit for accessories, like the new Galaxy Buds Pro. The S21+ is available for as low as $200, with the same credits. Now in the Case of the Ultra, you can get it for as low as $400 if you have the right device to trade-in, and if you don’t trade-in, you can still get the $200 and the free Smart Tag as a gift. Now speaking of deals that are too good, the trade-in deals for devices like the Z Fold 2 for $1000 are still there so, make sure to check out the links in the description. And of course, we have more deals in the description on other products like the latest M1 MacBook Pro which is still $60 off, starting at $1239. And yes, we have partnered with SUPCASE to give away a Galaxy S21 and a Galaxy S21 Ultra. Follow the second link in the description and enter promocode POCKETNOWGALAXY to increase your chances to win.

Netflix might soon add support for Spatial Audio feature on AirPods Max and Pro

One of the best features to come out of True Wireless Earbuds and Headphones like the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max has to be Spatial Audio. It basically tracks your head to offer a cinema-like surround audio experience, while you’re listening to music or watching a movie. The problem: It doesn’t work with every service. Well, according to a French website citing the Netflix development team, Netflix has been working on adding Spatial Audio to the platform since December of 2020. According to them, if everything goes as planned Netflix’s library will enable Spatial Audio support on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max by Spring this year. Now, we know that Netflix already offers Dolby Atmos but with a few select titles, so we wonder how many titles will support this feature. Also, we’re wondering if they plan to make this available for other Earbuds supporting this type of technology, like the Galaxy Buds Pro we got yesterday. We’ll keep you posted once Netflix actually pushes the update out, and let’s hope it’s not limited to only Netflix titles, like seriously.

OnePlus 9 Lite might not be that “lite” in terms of prowess

Let’s move on to OnePlus as, last year they launched a crazy amount of products and it looks like they don’t plan to stop any time soon. We’ve heard multiple leaks claiming that we’ll be getting a Lite variant for the OnePlus 9 Series and now we have some new leaks about the specs we should expect. According to a tipster on Twitter there’s two different models and he also showed the model numbers, but sadly these will be exclusive to China and India at launch, probably expanding to Europe and the US later. In the tweet he also claims that this phone will powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which, is kind of impressive considering this is a Lite variant. Other leaks claim that we should expect this phone with an AMOLED display running at 120Hz, Android 11 and support for 30W fast charging out of the box. As for the rest of the OnePlus 9 Series, we’re reportedly getting an earlier launch than usual and the company is focused on bringing a better camera, with many rumors pointing to some 48MP sensors tuned by Leica. If that early launch is true, we should start getting more leaks very soon.

Samsung will remove the bundled charger for more smartphones in the future

Samsung says S Pen support will come to more device categories after Galaxy S debut

And yes, yesterday was Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked but, as with every event we have a couple of extra tidbits of information of what we got and what the company’s doing in the future. Let’s start with the elephant in the room, the charger. A Samsung spokesperson mentioned in a Q&A, that they “believe that the gradual removal of the charger plugs and earphones from their in-box packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that the consumer may feels towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with their new phones.” So yeah, it looks like Samsung is going green but at least, they have lowered the price of their 25W charger from $35 to $19. And, they will also be removing them from other line ups in the future. Now, let’s move on to the S Pen as, the Galaxy S21 Series is the first non-Note line up to support the stylus. On a statement from Samsung they’re also claiming that they “plan to expand the S Pen across additional devices in the future”. Hopefully they’re talking about the Z Fold line as, that’s what we all want to see. So yeah, it looks like we have to get used to S Pens on other phones and no chargers in our boxes. Also, keep in mind that the S Pen or the special case is not bundled in the box, so I’d take advantage of those pre-order perks to get one, cause they’re actually not stupid expensive.

Apple might add a vapor chamber cooling system to future iPhones: Kuo

Let’s move on to Apple and Ming Chi Kuo for the next couple of segments as his latest research note reveals a lot. For now, let’s focus on iPhones as, Kuo claims that Cupertino is highly likely to include new vapor chamber tech into an upcoming iPhone. Vapor Chamber technology basically involves the evaporation of a liquid within a specialized heat pipe and then it snakes its way through the device’s chassis. This means that the heat from the processor and other high load components causes the liquid to evaporate into a vapor that spreads through areas of low pressure. Apple has reportedly been working on these for quite some time but, the solutions haven’t matched their standards. Kuo claims that Apple is very optimistic about the improvement schedule in this technology and he expects that at least the high-end iPhone models will bring the technology in the near future. Vapor Chamber tech will help the adoption of 5G as the thermal loads for CPUs just keep increasing, especially now that we have 5G. The thing about it is, we don’t know if this technology will be ready for iPhone 13 but, we hope it is as better cooling allows for more features while ensuring a better battery life.

Story of the day:

Next MacBook Pros: Much faster processors, MagSafe, upgraded displays, and no Touch Bar

Apple working on redesigned iMacs and a smaller Mac Pro with in-house silicon

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Apple Silicon Macs, as I’m sure you didn’t think that Apple’s M1 was gonna be it. Yeah that was just the tip of the iceberg. Mark Gurman and Ming Chi Kuo have a lot of common ground on today’s reports. According to them, Apple is working on refreshing the 14in and 16in variants for the MacBook Pro. Both of these devices will be moving away from Intel processors and will be powered by next generation Apple Silicon chips which will be upgraded with more cores and enhanced graphics. According to other reports, Apple is testing chips with 16 and 32 cores even when it comes to GPUs as, these will also power the upcoming iMacs and probably a Mac Pro model. Now, when it comes to the display, Cupertino will finally make the jump to mini-LEDs, meaning you’ll get brighter panels with higher contrast. Both of the reports also claim that MagSafe is making a comeback allowing the computers to charge faster but, the computers will still bring multiple USB-C ports, they just won’t be used for power, or I’m sure it’ll remain optional. Finally, and probably one of our favorite updates, the report claims that Apple will be getting rid of the Touch Bar which was introduced back in 2016. Now, when it comes to the design, they will look similar to the ones we currently have with some minor design changes and hopefully some smaller bezels with the new display technology. We could be getting these by the middle of the year but, they could come out at any point this year.. I’m looking at you March Event.

