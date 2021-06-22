Alright, it’s Prime Day part 1, and as much as I can remind you that you can skip this section, some of these deals are just too good. Let’s start it off with Samsung as the Galaxy S21 is 200 dollars off leaving it at 599 for the base model. The Galaxy S21+ is 300 dollars off, leaving that at 699 and the S21 Ultra is getting the same treatment, leaving it at a crazy 899. You can’t deny those discounts alone are pretty major. The latest iPad Air is at a new low at 80 dollars off, meaning you can get it for 520 bucks. Speaking of new lows, the AirPods Pro are available for 60 dollars off, leaving them at 190. The M1 MacBook Pro is 200 dollars off, leaving that at 1100 bucks. If you’re looking for over the ear headphones, Sony’s Mark 4s are 102 bucks off, leaving them at 248. Then we have the Bose 700s which are available for 299.. Yes nearly half off. To end day 1 we also have some TVs for you, like the 55-inch Hisense H9 Quantum Series the I personally use which is 300 bucks off, leaving it at 699. You can also grab Samsung’s 50-inch Crystal UHD Series which has a 100 dollar discount, leaving it at 398. We have a crazy amount of deals on anything you can think off at Pocketnow.com and on our social media, we’ll make sure to have links for everything in the description.

Let’s shift gears on to Apple and a new bug for iOS that might leave your phone without any Wi-Fi. This bug was discovered by security researcher, Carl Shou, who joined his personal Wi-Fi network with an SSID that I won’t try to pronounce and it permanently disabled his Wi-Fi functionality. 9to5Mac reports that multiple people are having this issue and that the bug also affects iPads, and it won’t let you use services like AirDrop. Shou mentions on his tweet that he rebooted his phone and changed his SSID but the Wi-Fi still won’t work. So if you’re having this issue there is a fix by resetting the network settings on your phone and you might actually want to as Gizmodo says that this may lead to memory corruption eventually. Oh and by the way, this bug does not affect Android users whatsoever, even if connected to the same network. We’ll keep you posted on whether Apple provides a fix with the next iOS update.

Let’s move on to Sammy for a couple of segments, starting with the company’s journey to fix their Exynos chips. We know that they joined hands with AMD last year to license their RDNA graphics and last week we heard that they were hiring engineers that used to work at Apple and AMD in order to improve CPUs. So far we were expecting their new graphics to be introduced some time this year but, we knew we would have to wait for those CPU updates. Well, a new tweet from Ice Universe claims that the Samsung and AMD GPU was originally scheduled to be released this June but it was postponed to July. This is when we’ll know exactly how this new Exynos chip along with AMD’s GPU and their features will perform, as well as other details. So it looks like we’ll have to wait an extra month to see what this is all about but with all of these changes, I can finally say that a new Exynos chip sounds enticing. Let’s just see how long those CPU updates will take..

Speaking of Samsung, let’s shift focus on to their upcoming foldables as things seem to be in motion already for the Fall. This month we’ve covered a ton of reports on the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, including new partnerships for display technology and the fact that these might be released on August 27th. On a new exclusive report from Jon Prosser, he claims that Samsung began mass production earlier last week for both of these devices. Apparently they’re ordering a crazy 50 to 70,000 units per day of this device, with Prosser mentioning that they’re aiming to produced a combined 7 million units. Just for context they only produced 1 to 2 million units for previous models. Finally, the report also says that his sources are hearing about an August 3rd Event but he didn’t really confirm this though it goes along with events from previous years. And I mean, with no Galaxy Note this year and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 reportedly selling more than they were expecting, it looks like Samsung is really banking on their foldables this year.. Let’s just see if the price tags go down.

Story of the day:

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s go to Cupertino and what we can expect from them when it comes to hardware. We all know what happened this month at WWDC where the whole narrative from leakers was that we’d be getting new M1X MacBook Pros with Apple even using that name for their Tags on YouTube and then, well, we didn’t get any hardware. Now we have a couple of new tweets from a tipster named Dylan, who claims that the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros are definitely coming in Q4 of 2021, either in late October or early November. A couple of people asked on the replies about the M1X chip and the possibilities of an iMac Pro. Dylan responded that an iMac Pro will most likely not release at this event but went on to say that you can definitely expect these new MacBook Pros and a new M1X Mac mini with them which was leaked by Prosser some time ago. The thing about it is, we’ve heard different reports, some mentioning Q3 some Q4 but, late October or early November actually makes sense considering we got the M1 MacBooks and the Mac mini in November last year. Just to jog your memory, we’re expecting 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros with a mini-LED Display, no Touch Bar and a ton of new ports along with a redesigned Mac mini. All rocking Apple Silicon that could pack up to 32 high performance cores and 128 core options for graphics according to Mark Gurman.

